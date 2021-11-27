Politics
Narendra Modi denounces the dynastic parties for pushing the country towards crisis
Prime Minister speaking in the central chamber of Parliament at a Constitution Day event
|
New Delhi
|
Posted on 11.27.21, 12:19 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused dynastic parties of pushing the country into crisis and said it had become a concern for those committed to the Constitution and democracy, apparently attacking Congress and some parties regional.
Modi was speaking in the central hall of Parliament during an event to mark Constitution Day. More than a dozen Congress-led opposition parties boycotted the event, accusing the government of flouting the Constitution.
India is heading for a kind of crisis, which worries those who have faith in the Constitution and democracy; and it is because of the dynastic parties, Modi said.
He said such parties were present from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, taking no name but clearly specifying his main target.
Party for the family, by the family … need I say more? If a party has been run for generations by a family and the whole party system is family-run, then that is the biggest problem for a healthy democracy, the prime minister added.
Modi, whose party is accused of being ruled by a duopoly between himself and Amit Shah, said the spirit of the Constitution is “hurt” when political parties lose their democratic character. He asked how parties that lose their democratic character can protect democracy.
The Prime Minister sought to distinguish between dynastic parties and dynasties in politics, aware that the BJP also had several dynasts.
He said several members of a family joining politics on the basis of “merit” had not made their political party dynastic. “The problem arises when the party has been controlled by a family for generations. “
Modi and other BJP leaders have also pointed out in the past the issue of the dynasty’s rule to target the Nehru-Gandhis.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and President of Lok Sabha Om Birla also spoke at the event, which was mainly attended by MPs from BJP and its allies, with only a handful of opposition members present.
Modi betrayed his dissatisfaction with the boycott, stressing that the event did not belong to any government or party but to all constitutionally governed Indians. He said his government faced protests during the celebration of Constitution Day in 2015.
“Why are you doing it (organizing the annual event)? What is the need? ‘ They (the opposition) had asked (the government), ”Modi said.
He added: “The day was meant to offer our respects to BR Ambedkar for what he has done for the country.”
Outside parliament, BJP chairman JP Nadda sought to push the political attack further by accusing Congress and other opposition parties of “insulting Dr Ambedkar” and calling them ” anti-Dalits “.
In the central hall, Naidu called for “tolerance to the people’s mandate,” indirectly berating the opposition.
The Modi government in 2015 began marking November 26 as Constitution Day. On that day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution, which entered into force on January 26, 1950.
Modi invoked Mahatma Gandhi while arguing that “duties” were more important than “rights”. He claimed that Gandhi had tried to prepare the country for the duties that came with freedom, while Congress had mistakenly focused on “rights.”
Modi has increasingly emphasized the supremacy of “duty” since coming to power. He recently said that people should chant the mantra of “duty, duty and only duty” for 8 the next 25 years.
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/narendra-modi-slams-dynastic-parties-of-pushing-country-towards-crisis/cid/1840755
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
