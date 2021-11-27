Trump’s EPA boss Andrew Wheeler joins Youngkin’s transition team





Andrew Wheeler, former EPA chief under President Donald Trump, has joined the transition team of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkins.

Wheeler will be part of a six-person team that will advise Youngkin (R) on natural and historic resources in a state where coal exports are significant. Its chairman is State Senator Richard Stuart (R).

Wheeler rose to the highest executive position of the Environmental Protection Agency in 2019 and served until the end of Trump’s presidency. He is currently a visiting scholar at the Heritage Foundation. The Youngkin campaign announced her new role on Wednesday.

In May, Wheeler told Bloomberg Law he wanted to spend his post-EPA life helping companies embed sustainability into their missions to avoid simply ticking a box. He also said he wanted to inspire businesses and governments to look at environmental issues holistically, rather than looking closely at a single medium, such as air, water or land.

Youngkin tweeted in October that climate change poses a real challenge in Virginia, noting threats from stormwater runoff and sea level rise. But at times he has also expressed his uncertainty about the causes of climate change. and denounced the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which accelerates states’ transition to renewable energy.

Virginia’s southwestern tip is home to some 60 coal mines, and the state manages about 40% of the nation’s coal exports, according to the Energy and Information Administration. Natural gas accounted for 61% of Virginia’s large-scale electricity in 2020, the EIA said.

