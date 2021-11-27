Politics
Chinese military integrates conventional and new forces, warns Japanese defense report
The Chinese military has integrated its conventional land, sea and air forces into new spatial, cyber, electromagnetic and cognitive domains to enhance its joint operations capabilities and will aim to match or surpass the United States in 2050, a Japanese Ministry of Defense think tank. .
The National Institute for Defense Studies’ annual report on China’s security strategy was released as the rivalry between Washington and Beijing intensified and attention shifted to the timing of ‘a possible Chinese invasion of autonomous Taiwan.
In March, Admiral Philip Davidson, then head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, said China may try to invade Taiwan “within the next six years.”
After decades of military reform, China has, to some extent, established centralized command structures to defend its combat systems and identify and strike vital weak points of potential adversaries, according to the China Security Report 2022.
The People’s Liberation Army “went beyond simply imitating Western countries. This made the concept of joint operations unique by basing it on the tradition and novelty of the PLA taking into account new technological developments, ”the report said.
Beijing began to seek joint operations capabilities after the Gulf War, triggered by Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait on August 2, 1990.
The multinational coalition against Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein included more than 30 countries. The military operation began in January 1991 when the United States surprised Beijing with its use of high-tech weapons.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping accelerated the concept of integration after becoming leader of the Chinese Communist Party in 2012 and even more so after becoming the country’s president the following year, according to the report.
Although Beijing aimed to complete the process by 2020, the report underscored that challenges remained in achieving integrated joint operations capabilities.
First, says the report, China lacks “defense technology and science as well as personnel capable of realizing the concept” because it is difficult to recruit, train and retain high-level personnel and to modernize the system. military education.
Second, China will face difficulties due to the vague balance of power between the Chinese Communist Party and the country’s armed forces.
“I think the party’s grip is working well right now. The stronger the party’s grip, the less autonomy the army has, ”said Yasuyuki Sugiura, senior researcher at the think tank that wrote the report.
“The party believes that the more up-to-date the army is to deal with modern warfare, the more it could undermine its party character, which is a constant concern,” he said during a briefing. hurry.
During the 13th Five-Year Plan from 2016 to 2020, the PLA conducted “more than 100 joint operations training involving the mobilization of real personnel,” the report said, citing PLA Daily, the official newspaper of the Central Military Commission of the United States. Chinese Communist Party. .
The report says China is learning from Russian forces.
“As the Chinese army has not had any real combat experience since the 1980s, China attaches great importance to Sino-Russian training. They repeated such exercises several times, ”Sugiura said.
China and Russia recently stepped up their joint military exercises around Japan.
Warships from both countries sailed around most of the Japanese archipelago last month, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry. More recently, Japanese fighter jets rushed in response to two Chinese bombers and two Russian bombers flying over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea last week, the ministry said.
