Jokowi highlights Afghanistan issues and important role of ulama at Asia-Europe summit

President Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, virtually attended the 13th Asia Europe Meeting (ASEM) on November 25-26. During the meeting, Jokowi called on Asian and European countries to pay close attention to developments in Afghanistan.

Talk to the session Retreat At the 13th ASEM summit, Jokowi warned of the worsening situation in Afghanistan.

“Currently, inclusive governance has not materialized. The humanitarian situation is deteriorating. About 23 million Afghans are at risk of a food crisis. Humanitarian aid is a priority. city ​​of Between.

As is known, Afghanistan is once again ruled by the Taliban after the Taliban took control of the presidential palace that President Ashraf Ghani left in mid-August 2021.

The US-led coalition also left the country in late August 2021.

The threat of famine hit Afghanistan because the Taliban government was facing economic difficulties, one of which was due to the fact that Western countries or the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stopped distributing cash. funds.

“The President encourages ASEM partners to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. Indonesia itself has also pledged to provide humanitarian assistance, including capacity building in Afghanistan, ”Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said at a press conference on Friday evening (26 / 11).

In addition to the threat of a humanitarian crisis, Jokowi also highlighted the issue of human empowerment and the importance of the role of ulama in Afghanistan.

Retno said Indonesia wants to help so that the Taliban’s promise to respect women’s rights can be kept.

According to her, Indonesia is ready to use the Indonesia-Afghanistan Women’s Solidarity Network to cooperate in the empowerment of women.

“Indonesia is also ready to offer scholarships to Afghan women,” said the former Indonesian ambassador to the Netherlands.

During the ASEM summit, President Jokowi expressed Indonesia’s willingness to continue communicating with the various parties to deal with the Afghan issue.

Also, will continue to be committed to helping the locals.

In RetreatPresident Jokowi also underlined the importance of cooperation among ulemas in solving the problems in Afghanistan.

According to the president, the ulama have an important role and position in Afghan society.

Retno explained that in 2018, Indonesia hosted the trilateral Ulama meeting between Afghan, Pakistani and Indonesian clerics, which at the time aimed to support the peace process.

“Indonesia is ready to facilitate dialogue between ulemas, including Afghan clerics,” Retno said.

The ASEM summit brought together leaders from 50 member countries. Also present were the President of the Council of Europe, the President of the European Commission and the Secretary General of ASEAN.

ASEM is a “bridge” forum that links Asia and Europe. ASEM members represent 65% of the world economy and 55% of world trade.

Besides Afghanistan, during the ASEM summit, President Jokowi also highlighted the wide vaccination gap between countries.

Former DKI Governor Jakarta said 64.99% of the population in rich countries received 1 dose of the vaccine, while only 6.48% of poor countries received it.

Under these conditions, it is estimated that nearly 80 countries will not be able to reach the goal of immunizing 40% of their population by the end of 2021.

At the same time, however, more than 100 million doses of vaccine in G7 countries are unused and expired.

“At this meeting, I invite all of us to change this situation. WHO immunization targets must be met by all countries. For this reason, dose sharing should be encouraged, vaccine production increased and the absorption capacity of vaccine recipient countries increased, ”said the president, as quoted by Presidentri.go.id.

