The stars of the Globes and the dogs of the week





Toronto-Dominion Bank (STAR) TD – TSX Only three more sleeps before the big day! Xmas? No, the start of the banking profit season. Now that Canada’s banking regulator has given the green light for financial institutions to resume share buybacks and dividend hikes, investors expect big increases in payments next week as banks share some of the huge gains they have accumulated during the pandemic. With TD and other bank stocks rising ahead of schedule, the Big Six had better deliver big bags of cash or it could be a disappointing vacation period for bank shareholders. Don’t let us down. Best Buy (DOG) BBY – NYSE Best Buy’s flat-screen TVs are literally a steal. In what has become a costly problem for retailers, cheeky gangs of criminals are cleaning the shelves of electronics and other items they later sell online. You can see this pressure on our finances, said Corie Barry, CEO of Best Buy, on the third quarter conference call. Adding to investor nervousness, the retailer expects same-store sales in the holiday quarter to be between 2% and 1%, reflecting supply chain disruptions that are causing shortages of some products. With the stock taking its biggest plunge since March 2020, investors must feel like they’re being robbed. Turkish lira (in US dollars) (DOG) As anyone who has taken Economics 101 courses knows, the best way to fight inflation is to raise interest rates. Too bad Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan skipped this class. Even though inflation is close to 20% in the country, Erdogan has firmly defended the central bank’s rate-cutting policy over which he is seen as exercising control defying the advice of economists and analysts who have called these irrational and foolish measures. . With turkey read plunging to an all-time high against the US dollar and Turks facing soaring food and gasoline prices, Mr. Erdogan’s unorthodox economic experiment is not working. Big surprise. Deviation (DOG) GAP – NYSE Investors just gave Gap a good slap in the face. Hammered by port congestion and plant closures linked to COVID-19, the owner of Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta posted adjusted revenues and profits well below Wall Street expectations, knocking the stock down 24.1% Wednesday, its biggest daily drop on record. And there could be more pain ahead: Citing supply chain disruptions and higher spending on air freight to move cargo, the company slashed its outlook for the full year. I guess that’s what they mean when they say a stock has gone down. Autodesk (DOG) ADSK – Nasdaq Business quiz! Autodesk refers to: a) a fully equipped workstation that fits the dashboard of most vehicles, allowing people to update spreadsheets, send emails, and assist video meetings on the way to work; b) a desk that folds perfectly flat with the push of a button, ideal for stowing under a bed or hanging on the wall in tight spaces; c) a company that makes 3D design software for architecture, engineering, and other industries and whose shares fell after its fourth quarter revenue and profit forecast fell far below Wall Street expectations . Answer: c. A humorous look at the companies that caught our attention, for better or for worse, this week Be smart with your money. Get the latest investment information delivered straight to your inbox three times a week with the Globe Investor newsletter. Register today.

