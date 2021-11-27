Boris Johnson’s bridge to Northern Ireland impossible to justify





Boris Johnson has been told in an official report that his proposed bridge or tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland will cost up to £ 330 billion – more than 20 times more than previously thought ‘origin – and would be “impossible to justify”. A year ago, the British Prime Minister commissioned Sir Peter Hendy, Chairman of Network Rail, to examine the feasibility of a new transport link across the Irish Sea. But his report, released Friday morning, concluded that the project had not taken off, saying: “The benefits could not outweigh the costs to the public purse. Johnson had seen the idea of ​​a link across a 21-mile stretch of the Irish Sea as a way to strengthen ties between different parts of the UK, in part because of the upheaval caused by his own hard Brexit . But the idea was memorably described by Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former chief adviser, as “the dumbest tunnel in the world.” Hendy said his “extensive, evidence-based assessment” concluded that either of these programs would be possible to build. But a bridge would cost around £ 335 billion and a tunnel would cost up to £ 209 billion, with both projects taking around 30 years to build. The estimate for a bridge is 22 times higher than Johnson’s cost in 2019 of “around £ 15bn”. It comes after the government announced last week that it was scrapping part of the eastern part of the high speed rail line 2 to Leeds and downgrading the HS3 route from Leeds to Manchester in an attempt to save dozens of billion pounds. The proposed bridge would have crossed the Beaufort Seawall, a marine trench more than 1,000 feet deep in places, requiring huge support towers. The area – which is rocked by gales – was also used as an ammunition dump at sea during World War II. Hendy said the government should not take the idea any further, saying: “While the economic and social effects would be transformational, the costs would be impossible to justify, given the government’s already very strong commitment to improvement of long-term transport infrastructure for upgrading. “ However, he added that investigating the feasibility of the link “was a great question to ask” given that politicians and engineers had argued over the wisdom of a Scotland-Northern Ireland crossing without any basis. evidence. The report was released alongside Hendy’s separate publication Review of union connectivity, which called for a package of rail and road improvements to improve transport in the regions. advised One of his main recommendations was the creation of a strategic transport network across the UK, much like the US Federal Transit Authority, to solidify the union. Called UKNet, the new body would work with decentralized administrations to develop local connections and provide additional funding for underperforming areas of the rail network. The review called for an overhaul of the domestic aviation subsidy rules to allow support for routes between different parts of the UK (rather than just to and from London) and to allow multiple airlines to serve a only road. Hendy also recommended more investment in the west coast mainline north of Crewe; modernization of the A75 to improve road links with Northern Ireland; unclog the M4; and improving connectivity between North Wales and North West England on the A55, M53 and M56 roads.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/7e14cb51-d567-47ba-a87d-14e59ba4114d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos