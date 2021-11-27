Politics
The Chinese Peng Shuai scandal, a step backwards for women’s rights and a disaster ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Can a girl fake such a sunny smile under pressure? Hu asked. But anyone who has been on the wrong side of the Chinese authorities knows that everything from a smile to a confession can be rigged if you or your family are still on Chinese soil.
There is always someone looking for excuses for the Chinese government like the International Olympic Committee. They say it’s good, but it’s not good. If you understand Chinese politics, you can’t believe it’s right. We all know government can force people to do whatever they want, exiled Chinese feminist Lu Pin said AFR weekend by phone from New York.
Lu understands Peng’s situation all too well. After founding a national feminist network to promote women’s rights, she moved to the United States in 2016 when most of the other prominent women she worked with were arrested.
Me too struggle
While the Pengs case sheds light on the private lives of untouchable Chinese leaders, his case also highlights the struggle of the Chinas Me Too movement and the difficulty women have in making allegations of sexual harassment. A nascent feminist movement campaigning against sexual harassment was eradicated in 2015 when its organizers were arrested.
Pengs’ story is totally different [from Jack Ma]. She’s famous, but she’s a victim, so people naturally feel sad for her. They empathize with her, Lu says of the wave of international support for the tennis champion.
The timing couldn’t be worse for China as it seeks to improve its international reputation in the run-up to the February Winter Olympics. His case fueled calls for a diplomatic boycott of the Games. While Australia is unlikely to ban the participation of its athletes, the chances of sending senior government ministers to Beijing are low.
The Chinese government did not expect the connection between the Winter Olympics and the case. The Chinese government is trying to find out where Peng is and if she is free. But using state media and people working for state media is not a smart move. Video call [which is] trying to borrow the IOC’s credibility backfired, says Rose Luqiu, a journalism professor at Hong Kong Baptist University. AFR weekend.
In China, the government’s efforts to censor its allegations have been successful, as they always are. Luqiu says that for those familiar with Pengs’ allegations, it has become a source of gossip. Like the organizers of any major social movement, whether they represent women’s rights, religious movements or the LGBT community, the Chinese government is quick to silence any effort of collective activism because it is seen as a threat to the community. one-party regime.
With internet censorship and media control, it is impossible to form a movement. For most mainlanders, the Pengs case is more like political gossip, instead of raising awareness of women’s rights, since it involved senior officials, Luqiu says.
Pengs’ allegations are unlikely to be formally investigated. China’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the case as malicious speculation.
I think some people should stop the malicious hype and not politicize this issue, a spokesperson said.
Lu is slightly more optimistic about women’s rights in China. She says there has been progress in the Chinas Me Too movement, including new rules at universities covering the relationship between academics and their students.
The Me Too movement has grown from three years ago, she said. In early 2018, when the Me Too movement first arose, no one could imagine it would reach such a high today. Thus, he has many achievements in a difficult situation. This is the other side of the story.
