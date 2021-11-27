Chinese military conducts combat readiness patrols near Taiwan Strait amid surprise visit by U.S. lawmakers





The Chinese military yesterday conducted combat readiness patrols towards the Taiwan Strait as a delegation from the US Congress made a surprise visit to Taipei, offering strong support to the democratically-ruled China-claimed island. he five members of the United States House of Representatives arrived in Taiwan Thursday evening for a two-day trip that had not been previously announced, the second time in a month that American lawmakers have visited the site. As on the last visit, the Chinese military announced patrols near the narrow and sensitive Taiwan Strait which separates the island from its giant neighbor. The Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army said it organized naval and air forces to continue combat readiness police patrols towards the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan is part of Chinese territory, and upholding national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the sacred mission of our military. He gave no details. As part of its daily update of Chinese air operations near the island,Taiwan Ministry of Defensesaid eight Air Force planes, including two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, flew in Taiwan’s air defense zone. It was a long way from mainland Taiwan but close to the Pratas Islands controlled by Taiwan and located at the top of the South China Sea. China regularly denounces visits by American politicians to Taiwan, and its foreign ministry said it has filed a formal complaint with Washington about the bipartisan congressional group’s latest trip, saying playing the Taiwan card was a losing hand. Meeting Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in her office earlier yesterday, the head of the US delegation hailed the island as a force for good in the world. Our commitment to Taiwan is rock solid and has remained steadfast as the bonds between us have deepened. Taiwan is a democratic achievement and a force for good in the world,said Mark Takano, chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee. The United States, like most countries, has no formal connection to Taiwan, but is the island’s largest global donor and arms supplier. Nancy Mace, who is part of the delegation, tweeted that the Chinese Embassy in the United States demanded that we cancel the trip when the news broke. We didn’t, she added. China has stepped up pressure on Taiwan to accept its claims of sovereignty. Ms Tsai pledged to keep the peace with China, but said she would defend Taiwan in the event of an attack.

