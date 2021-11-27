Demonstrations, 20% inflation and call to “eat less meat” to fight against soaring prices





Turkey has descended into chaos with soaring prices, 20% inflation and protests against the struggling economy. According to reports, the Turkish currency, the pound, has plunged to historically low levels and inflation of 20% has pushed prices up significantly, devaluing wages in local currency. As protests rage in parts of Turkey, the Turkish government has urged its citizens to become vegetarians. The Turkish government has decided to switch to vegetarianism and raise awareness of food waste to deal with the collapse of the Turkish lira and the uncontrollable rise in food prices, according to a report published in euractiv.com. Instead of eating 1 to 2 kilos of meat per month, let’s eat half a kilo. We buy 2 kilos of tomatoes and half of them go in the trash. Well, let’s take 2 tomatoes, said Turkish lawmaker Zlf Demirba, who belongs to President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s AKP party. He made the statement in light of the total collapse of the Turkish lira and the looming economic crisis, according to reports. The Turkish government has used brutal measures to contain the protests that have erupted in various parts of Turkey against Erdogan’s economic policies. On Wednesday, it was reported that riot police broke up a protest raging through the streets of the capital. Protesters, mostly members of left-wing groups, were starting to gather in Istanbul’s Kadikoy neighborhood, located in the Asian part of the city, when police intervened. Protesters chanted slogans calling on Erdoan’s government to resign. The police had erected barricades and ended up dragging the protesters away. According to reports, 30 people were detained in the only demonstration on Wednesday. According to another report, hundreds of social media accounts have been targeted in Turkey for inciting people to hatred and calling on citizens on the streets to resort to violence. [against price hikes]. Experts have attributed the fall of the Turkish economy to the senseless policies of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Erdogan described the interest rate as “the enemy” and refused to raise the rate to cool inflation. Turkey’s central bank also has no autonomy to rectify the collapse of the economy and it must follow the policies set by the president. Erdogan fired three central bank chiefs in about two years because they refused to cut the interest rate in accordance with Erdogan’s whims. Semih Tumen, a former central bank vice-governor who Erdogan sacked in October, has sharply criticized the president’s decisions. We must let go of this irrational experiment, which has no chance of success, and immediately think about quality policies that will protect the value of the Turkish lira and protect the well-being of the Turkish people. It helps to remember how to do this again. https://t.co/9qJExWeDbZ – Semih Tmen (@SemihTumen) 23 November 2021 We must abandon this irrational experiment, which has no chance of success, and return to quality policies that will protect the value of the Turkish lira and protect the welfare of the Turkish people, Tumen wrote on Twitter, according to a translation. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/11/turkey-chaos-protests-inflation-plea-eat-less-meat-tackle-soaring-prices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos