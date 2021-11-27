Government pledged to eliminate Mafias, says Gill





FAISALABAD: The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant (SAPM) for Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, said on Friday that the government was determined to eliminate the mafias that are eroding Pakistan’s economic base.

He was addressing the media after speaking at a public meeting and inaugurating various development projects including a water filtration plant and its Dera at Chak No 207-RB Majhiwal near Dijkot here.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan bravely faced the Mafias and that due to his intense efforts, the sugar cane farmers received their hard-earned money on time. He denounced the fertilizer mafia and said that an intentionally low supply of urea was released in Punjab as 298% more urea was donated in Sindh.

The vicious goal behind this unfair distribution is to keep this commodity at the crucial stage of wheat planting and later sell it at higher prices creating an artificial scarcity. He said the distribution of fertilizer falls under the 18th Amendment overview and therefore the federal government is not in a position to take direct action against this mafia. He said the prime minister issued a stern warning to the fertilizer mafia to ensure the urea supply to growers on time. Otherwise, the government would be forced to take over their factories.

He cited the previous sugar crisis and said Imran Khan stood by the cane growers as previous leaders banned growers from preparing Gur while carts loaded with sugarcane had to wait for weeks. in front of the sugar mills. When Imran Khan took a stand against this mafia, they threatened to stun the government.

However, it is a fact that with the intervention of the federal government, producers obtained payment on time for their product. He said: Our people hope that Imran Khan will eliminate all the evils of the past 70 years within just 3 years, which is practically impossible. However, we could not allow the mafias to continue the looting and looting during the period of the PTI government.

About the Sharif family, he said, it is a family of certified liars. He said Maryam Nawaz has been exposed to the masses in her attempts to vilify institutions. Regarding the running of advertisements on some TV channels, he said Federal Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry was looking into this issue. He set up a committee and the matter could be referred to the FIA. The government would protect the legitimate interests of television stations and no one will be allowed to subject them to any form of discrimination.

Earlier, Provincial Minister of Education Murad Raas and Provincial Minister of Minority Affairs Ejaz Aalm Augustine also spoke.

