Tensions rise between France and UK: Emmanuel Macron says Boris Johnson’s methods are not serious





Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron at COP26 in Glasgow, November 1 (Christopher Furlong / REUTERS) The French President, Emmanuel Macron, sharply criticized the British Prime Minister on Friday, Boris Johnson, of which he said that his methods they are not serious , after publication of a public letter in which the British leader proposes the return to France of migrants crossing the Channel. I am surprised by the methods when they are not serious, they are not communicated between the leaders via public messages and Twitter Macron said in Rome during a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi following the signing of an important bilateral treaty. Macron assured that what is happening in the Channel it’s too serious, that France assumed responsibility for immigration and the real answer is serious collaboration fight against human trafficking networks. The French president recalled that on Sunday during the European meeting on migration in Calais, at which not to travel to the UK, when the invitation has been withdrawn , French and EU ministers will be seriously working on a serious issue and then we will see what to do with the UK if they decide to be serious. A person lights a candle as people pay their respects to the 27 migrants who died when their boat deflated as they attempted to cross the English Channel, at Richelieu Park in Dunkirk, France (REUTERS / Johanna Geron) The French Minister of the Interior, Grand Darmanin, withdrew the invitation to Calais from his British counterpart after the publication of a letter, which he described as a disappointment, even worse for having been published after 27 migrants died in a shipwreck as they tried to reach the United Kingdom. The ministers responsible for immigration from Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the European Commission are invited to the meeting, a few days after the tragedy which once again placed Calais and its surroundings at the center of migratory tensions in Europe . In the letter the Conservative leader posted on his Twitter account, Johnson details the five steps he would like to see to move faster and faster through this crisis and avoid repeating a tragedy like the one that happened on Wednesday, when 27 migrants lost their lives drowned trying to access this country in a precarious boat. Along with the migration crisis, France and UK have other open negotiations on London limiting fishing licenses to French workers, which had prompted Paris to give Johnson an ultimtum, but after weeks of discussions they failed to come to an agreement. (With information from EFE) KEEP READING: The United Kingdom has offered France to carry out joint patrols to stop the crossings of migrants in the Channel France applies booster dose to all adults and again requires indoor mask

