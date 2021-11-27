Center to launch improvement projects in 14 districts of Sindh – Pakistan





The premier said past governments ignored the province’s development.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday criticized the Sindh government for its poor governance, with ministers blaming it for food inflation in the country, while Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Center would elevate 14 districts under of the Sindh development plan of 444 billion rupees.

Food Security Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar said Sindh was the hub for fertilizer grabbers, while Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Youth Usman Dar at a press conference condemned the government of Sindh for food inflation.

However, the Pakistan People’s Party that leads Sindh criticized the federal government for criticizing the provincial government.

While chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the development plan, the prime minister said the federal government will prioritize the rehabilitation of 14 districts in Sindh.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Dr Fehmida Mirza, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar and senior officials.

Khan said the goal was to improve the socio-economic status of residents of the province. He ordered that priority be given to the less developed and rural areas of Sindh to ensure prosperity. He regretted that previous governments ignored the development of Sindh.

While calling for transparency, quality of work and respect for deadlines in the implementation of the development plan, the Prime Minister asked the relevant departments to speed up the works on the Hyderabad-Sukkur highway and the construction sports complexes in Badin, Ghotki, Thar, Mirpurkhas, Tando Mohammad Khan, Hyderabad and Sanghar.

The development plan includes projects related to roads and highways, housing, information and telecommunications technologies, water resources, health, higher education, vocational training, management of disasters, railways, energy and the creation of sports facilities.

The meeting was informed that Sindh’s development plan included 48 Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects, 50 non-PSDP projects and seven public-private partnership projects.

The government approved 26 new PSDP projects and allocated financial resources for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The Planning Commission had authorized Rs16.304 billion for eight divisions and organizations of the federal government.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Information accused the Sindh government of being responsible for the increase in food inflation in the country, alleging that the Sindh government left the people of the province at the mercy of the mafias.

He said that when the price of sugar rose to Rs 150 per kilo, the Sindh government stopped supplying sugar cane to the mills and subsequently prevented stocks of sugar from reaching markets. He said food and grocery prices were consistently higher in Sindh compared to other provinces.

Responding to criticism, PPP spokesperson Faisal Karim Kundi wondered: Why is Imran Khan so worried about Sindh?

He claimed that Sindh was the only province where free treatment was provided for cancer, heart disease, liver disease and kidney disease.

Mr Kundi said the country’s largest trauma center was also operating in Sindh. If nothing is done in Sindh, then why are people from all over the country going to Sindh for free medical care, he asked.

