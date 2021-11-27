modi: Dynastic parties threaten democracy, says Prime Minister Modi | India News







Speaking against the background of the opposition parties’ decision to stay away from the event in the central chamber of Parliament, the Prime Minister stressed that Constitution Day, celebrated to mark the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly, was supposed to respect the contribution of BR Ambedkar within the framework of the celebrations of the 125th anniversary of the birth of the main drafter of the document.

Regarding family groups operating across the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the prime minister said that while it was acceptable for more than one person from a family to join a party and stand up on the basis of merit , organizations controlled by families and designed to serve their interests are not a healthy sign for a democracy. Problems arise when a party is run by the same family, generation after generation, and the family controls the entire party system, he said. They are celebrations by the family and for the family.

Modi lamented that the spirit of the Constitution is threatened when parties lose their democratic character. Modi did not mention any names, but the attack appeared to clearly target Congress and other family groups who did not join the event. Modi said that this event was not that of any government, political party, or prime minister. The speaker is the pride of the House. It is a worthy position. It is about the dignity of Babasaheb Ambedkars, the dignity of the Constitution, he said.

Modi said: We all felt that what could be a more auspicious occasion than the celebration of the gift that Babasaheb Ambedkar had given to this country. We must always remember his contribution in the form of a book of memories. He said it would have been better if in addition to establishing the Republic Day tradition on January 26, Constitution Day was also established on November 26 at this time.

The Prime Minister warned against the tendency to forget and glorify the condemned and corrupt. NEW DELHI: Amid a boycott by opposition parties of Constitution Day celebrations and ahead of the winter session of Parliament which begins next week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has savagely called dynastic parties threat to health democracy and clarified that problems arise when a party is run by the same family, generation after generation.Speaking against the background of the opposition parties’ decision to stay away from the event in the central chamber of Parliament, the Prime Minister stressed that Constitution Day, celebrated to mark the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly, was supposed to respect the contribution of BR Ambedkar within the framework of the celebrations of the 125th anniversary of the birth of the main drafter of the document.Regarding family groups operating across the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the prime minister said that while it was acceptable for more than one person from a family to join a party and stand up on the basis of merit , organizations controlled by families and designed to serve their interests are not a healthy sign for a democracy. Problems arise when a party is run by the same family, generation after generation, and the family controls the entire party system, he said. They are celebrations by the family and for the family.Modi lamented that the spirit of the Constitution is threatened when parties lose their democratic character. Modi did not mention any names, but the attack appeared to clearly target Congress and other family groups who did not join the event. Modi said that this event was not that of any government, political party, or prime minister. The speaker is the pride of the House. It is a worthy position. It is about the dignity of Babasaheb Ambedkars, the dignity of the Constitution, he said.Modi said: We all felt that what could be a more auspicious occasion than the celebration of the gift that Babasaheb Ambedkar had given to this country. We must always remember his contribution in the form of a book of memories. He said it would have been better if in addition to establishing the Republic Day tradition on January 26, Constitution Day was also established on November 26 at this time.The Prime Minister warned against the tendency to forget and glorify the condemned and corrupt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/dynastic-parties-threat-to-democracy-says-pm-modi/articleshow/87940287.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos