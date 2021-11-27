Jokowi calls for stop exports, shares of tin producer drop





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Shares of tin producers on the Indonesian Stock Exchange fell following negative sentiment over President Joko Widodo’s statement banning the export of tin bars from 2024. At the close of trading on Friday, the PT Timah Tbk (TINS) share price fell 5.06% to a level of Rp 1,595 per share. Trade data shows that the transaction value of TINS ​​shares today reached 84.74 billion rupees with a trading volume of 52.27 million shares with a frequency of 8,153 times. However, since the start of the year, TINS ​​share has risen another 7.41% with a market cap value of 11.88 billion rupees. Shares of another tin producer, PT Pelat Timah Nusantara Tbk (NIKL) also fell 2.31% to a level of Rp 1,055 per share. NIKL has been traded 235 times with a volume of 260 thousand times. Since the start of the year, NIKL shares have fallen 26.99% with a market cap of 2.66 trillion rupees. On the other hand, according to former IDX CEO Hasan Zein Mahmud, tin and nickel prices continue the supercyclical trend on the London Metal Exchange (LME). LME nickel prices hit $ 21.037 per tonne, up 28.36% last year. Tin was no less fantastic, topping $ 40.137 per metric tonne, up 113.21% from last year. “Experts predict that the price of tin will skyrocket to $ 35,000 in 2021. This has turned out to be way beyond expectations,” Hasan Zein said on Friday 11/26/2021. The recovery of the electronics industry has sharply increased the demand for tin. More than a third of tin is used in the electronics industry. Furthermore, one of the factors behind the tin price surge came from a statement by President Jokowi at the Bank of Indonesia’s annual meeting, who said that Indonesia was preparing to ban the export of tin bars from 2024. “As the second largest producer in the world, you can imagine the gap between demand and supply if the flow of tin from Indonesia to the world market is stopped,” he said. At the annual central bank meeting, the head of state said stopping tin ingot exports was aimed at attracting investment in the resource processing industry and improving the country’s external balance. . Jokowi stressed that the government also wants to stop exports of bauxite next year and copper ore by 2023. This decision was taken because Indonesia has been selling raw materials for too long, which has cost Indonesia more export earnings and manufacturing jobs. Indonesia’s decision to stop tin exports by 2024 will have more impact on the tin industry in the long run. Currently, monthly exports of tin bars to Indonesia average around 6,000 metric tons (mt), and annual exports reach around 70,000 to 80,000 mt. Global demand for tin ingots is currently around 340,000 tonnes in 2021. If the export of tin bars is banned by 2024, global supply outside Indonesia will not be able to fill the remaining supply gap. Thus, the supply deficit in the world tin market has the potential to increase considerably. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (sys / hps)





