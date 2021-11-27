Turkey keeps philanthropist Osman Kavala behind bars

A philanthropist imprisoned at the center of an argument between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Western countries has been kept behind bars in a move that risks worsening Turkey’s already strained ties with Europe and the United States.

Osman Kavala, who has spent the past four years in prison without a conviction and whose release has been requested by the European Court of Human Rights, was ordered to remain in prison on Friday by an Istanbul court.

The move dashed hopes of his supporters that he could be released before a surge of censorship from Turkey next week at the Council of Europe, the continent’s highest human rights body.

Speaking outside the Caglayan courthouse in Istanbul, one of Kavala’s lawyers said the Turkish courts had had the opportunity to show that they were free from political interference, but added: “I don’t think they got to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Kavala, whose case has become a symbol of the erosion of the rule of law and repression of dissent in Turkey under Erdogan’s leadership, did not attend the hearing or present a defense.

He announcement last month it was “foolish” for him to do so when the Turkish president, who last month compared Kavala to “bandits, killers and terrorists”, continued to make “insulting and defamatory” statements about him which he said compromised his chances of a fair trial.

The crowded courtroom included diplomats from some of the 10 countries that found themselves at the center of a diplomatic crisis last month after issuing a joint statement calling for Kavala’s release.

Erdogan threatened to expel ambassadors from signatory countries, including the United States, Germany and France, but backed down after several countries offered an olive branch by publicly reaffirming their commitment not to interfere with the internal affairs of Turkey.

Kavala, a former businessman who has used his wealth to support civil society projects focused on conservation and minority rights, was arrested in 2017 amid a widespread crackdown that followed a violent attempt to coup the previous year.

The now 64-year-old man was accused of seeking to overthrow the government during the Gezi Park protests that rocked Turkey in 2013. He was acquitted of the charges last year, but was again arrested a few hours later and charged with espionage and attempted government overthrow. during the 2016 coup attempt – accusations he denies.

Some friends and supporters of Kavala had hoped that he could be released in order to avoid the threat of “infringement proceedings” brought against Turkey by the Council of Europe.

The institution, which oversees the ECHR, said in September that if Kavala was not released from prison, it would vote on a proposal to begin the formal process of reprimanding Turkey for its refusal to follow through on the order. release from court.

Erdogan has previously said his country is not “bound” by the ECHR rulings, even though it is a signatory to the European Convention on Human Rights which the tribunal was created to enforce.

The infringement process, while likely to be slow and laborious, could ultimately lead to Turkey’s expulsion from the Council of Europe, dealing a symbolic blow to the country’s reputation on the world stage.

The next hearing in the Kavala case is set for January.