“Omicron” variant of Covid: Did the WHO skip two letters of the Greek alphabet to avoid “Xi”?





When news of the new SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 variant began to emerge, many expected that if reported by the World Health Organization, it would – rightly so – be called the “Naked” variant. The WHO named the variants of the coronavirus after the Greek alphabet and the next available letter was ‘Nu’. However, after the WHO panel meeting on Friday, they named the new strain found in South Africa and Botswana as a “variant of concern” and announced that it would be called the “Omicron” variant. In doing so, they skipped two letters of the Greek alphabet – Nu and Xi. But why? Epidemiologist Martin Kulldorf, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, provided a possible reason. Speaking to Twitter, he suggested that the WHO had skipped the alphabet and named the new variant “Omicron” in order to avoid the potential situation of never having to call a variant of the coronavirus the strain “Xi”. All things considered, it would be rather embarrassing for the world to fight a variant of the coronavirus that shares its name with Chinese President Xi Jinping, especially after all the debate over where the original virus came from. But in addition, ‘Nu’ also lost its claim to fame! With a picture of the Greek alphabet, Martin Kulldorf wrote, “News of the new Nu variant, but the WHO is skipping the alphabet to call it Omicron, so they can avoid Xi. News of the new Nu variant, but the WHO skips the alphabet to call it Omicron, so they can avoid Xi. pic.twitter.com/UJ4xMwg52i Martin Kulldorff (@MartinKulldorff) November 26, 2021 OMICRON VARIANT The World Health Organization on Friday designated SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern. The new variant of the coronavirus, which has been detected in South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel and Botswana, has been named Omicron. The WHO has classified the variant as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes the predominant delta variant of the coronavirus. In an effort to contain this new Covid-19 threat, countries around the world have rpushed for travel bans. The real risks of Omicron are not yet understood. But early evidence suggests that it carries an increased risk of re-infection compared to other highly transmissible variants, the WHO said. This means that people who have contracted Covid-19 and have recovered could be prone to catching it again. It could take weeks to find out if current vaccines are less effective against this variant. ALSO READ: Decoded | Why the African variant B.1.1.529 of SARS-CoV-2 is under debate ALSO READ: Will Flight Restrictions Help As New Variant Of Omicron Coronavirus Emerges?

