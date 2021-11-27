PM Khan prioritizes Sindh and orders early completion of projects





Prime Minister Imran Khan said the center will raise 14 districts as part of Sindh’s 444 billion rupee development plan. As part of this plan, the federal government will prioritize rural areas of Sindh.

He made these comments while chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the business plan. Fehmida Mirza, Asad Umar, Muhammad Hammad Azhar and senior officers also attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister asked the relevant departments to speed up works on the Hyderabad-Sukkur highway and the construction of sports complexes in Badin, Ghotki, Thar, Mirpur Khas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad and Sanghar.

It is important to note that Sindh’s development plan includes projects related to roads and highways, housing, information and telecommunications technologies, water resources, health, higher education, vocational training, disaster management, railways, energy and the creation of sports facilities.

#Prime_Minister_Imran_Khan chaired a review meeting on the progress of #Sindh_Development_Plan as Federal Ministers Dr. #Fehmida_Mirza, #Asad_Umar and #Muhammad_Hammad_Azhar attended the meeting. # PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/vi1BimGyue

– Siasi King (@KingSiasi) November 27, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan also lamented how previous governments ignored the development of Sindh. On several occasions, the PTI government has lambasted the PPP, the ruling party in Sindh, for the dire conditions in the province despite thirteen years of governance. Ministers also blamed PPP for food inflation in the country.

PM Khan blames Sindh government for flour and fertilizer crisis

Previously, Prime Minister Imran Khan blasted the Sindh government for failing to take action against grabbers in the province. He noted that the rates were highest in Karachi because the Sindh government had taken no action against the hoarders.

In addition, the Prime Minister called for an immediate crackdown on the fertilizer grabbers. He also called for action against them under anti-profiteering and anti-hoarding laws.

He also warned the Sindh government of the federal government intervention.

In the event that the Sindh government does not take effective action against these criminals, the federal government could intervene under relevant legal provisions to compensate for the provincial government’s inaction against the grabbers, the prime minister said.

According to Prime Minister Khan, the inaction of the Sindh government has negatively impacted the supply and prices of fertilizers across Pakistan.

