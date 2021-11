PM Narendra Modi Chairs Meet on COVID-19 Situation and Vaccination Amid Concerns Over New Omicron Strain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs an important meeting on the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination campaign in the country with senior officials. Let us know!

What kind of content would you like to see from us this year? – HubSpot (@HubSpot) The meeting comes amid growing global concerns over a new strain of coronavirus that the World Health Organization has named “Omicron” and classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and NITI Aayog (Health) member Dr VK Paul, among others, attend the meeting. Amid growing concerns over a new variant of COVID-19 ‘Omicron’ first detected in South Africa, India has also added several countries to the list from which travelers should follow additional measures upon arrival. in India, including post-arrival infection testing. Department of Health and Family Welfare adds Hong Kong and Israel to list of countries from which travelers should follow additional measures upon arrival in India, including post-arrival testing given the detection of the new COVID variant “Omicron” in South Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) classified the new variant of Covid detected in southern Africa this week as the “variant of concern” following the technical advisory group meeting on Friday. “Based on the evidence presented indicating a detrimental change in the epidemiology of Covid-19, TAG-VE has advised WHO that this variant should be designated as a variant of concern and WHO designated B.1.1.529 as VOC, named Omicron, “the world health body said in a statement. The B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to WHO by South Africa on November 24, 2021. The epidemiological situation in South Africa was characterized by three distinct peaks of reported cases, the last in date being mainly the Delta variant. The first known confirmed infection with B.1.1.529 was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021. WHO has called on countries to strengthen surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants and submit complete genome sequences and associated metadata to a publicly accessible database. WHO has reminded to take measures to reduce their risk of Covid-19, including proven public health and social measures such as wearing well-fitting masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing, improvement of ventilation of interior spaces, avoidance of overcrowded spaces and vaccination. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted: Saturday, November 27, 2021 11:45 am IST

