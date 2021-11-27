COVID-19 variants you haven’t heard of

(Nation NowNews of the emergence of the southern African omicron variant has caused markets to plummet and governments have rushed to halt travel. Scientists, including Dr Anthony Fauci, claim that omicron has up to 30 mutations on its spike protein, which could affect the ability of immunity to resist it.

Yet, if you know your Greek alphabet, you might be thinking, “I haven’t heard a single iota about the kappa variant, or the xi variant, or about eight other variants that have arisen from delta. . “

While not all of the thousands of COVID-19 variants are given a Greek letter, the list of them has piled up to the omicron, the 15th symbol in the Greek alphabet. Alpha, beta, gamma delta, and omicron are all currently labeled as “variants of concern,” the World Health Organization’s highest alert level. There are two further stages of classification under this one: “Variants of Interest” and “Variants Under Watch”.

Here’s what we know about the other variants with Greek letters, and why you probably don’t know much about them.

Greek alphabet and symbols (Getty Images)

Five things to know about omicron, a worrying new variant



Epsilon variant

The epsilon variant is the first strain originating in the United States to obtain the WHO “variant of interest” label. It was first detected in California and, as of January 2021, it accounted for almost a third of cases. in a statewide study. It is not known whether the variant caused more serious disease, although there have been scattered reports that it causes reinfection in some patients.

But it may have hit a delta wall. Even though it was detected out of state, it never took off internationally. The World Health Organization has not monitored it since July 6.

Zeta variant

This variant caused some concern when it was first discovered as fuel for the epidemic in Brazil in April 2020. It was then known as the P.2 variant. It was classified variant of interest on March 17, but was demoted from the WHO watch list on August 17.

Eta variant

Similar to zeta, the eta variant has never been on the WHO list of variants of concern. It has been reported in at least two dozen countries, but has never been blamed for an outbreak. However, since September 20, the WHO continues to list it as a variant under surveillance.

Variant Iota

Another American-made variant, iota was said to have been partly responsible for the COVID-19 wave in New York in the winter of 2020-2021. In a preprint study that was not peer reviewed, researchers found that this variant “dramatically increased the risk of infection mortality (IFR) in adults 65 years of age or older by> 60% between November 2020 and April 2021, compared to the estimated basis risk for the pre-existing variants “. . “

Iota was only listed as a variant of interest and was demoted to the WHO variant under the watch list on September 20.

Shares decline on new variant of COVID-19; Dow loses 905 points



Kappa variant

Like the delta variant, kappa was first detected in India. At the end of May 2021, barely six months after his discovery, he had spread over 41 countries. The WHO called it a variant of interest in April, but moved it to a variant under surveillance in September. An Oxford study found that AstraZeneca and Pfizer’s vaccines were effective against her, and Moderna announced that a small study found her vaccine to be effective against her as well.

lambda variant

Lambda is one of only two variants that the WHO still lists as a variant of interest. It was first discovered in Peru in December 2020, and in August of this year raised concerns that it could escape immune protection against vaccines or natural infections.

But, like most of the variants on this list, it likely hit an evolutionary wall as the Delta variant spread globally and claimed the vulnerable population for itself.

The ability of the lambda variant to evade vaccine protection has never been confirmed beyond initial documents, and the symptoms of the disease have not been shown to be worse than those of the other variants.

Variant Mu

Often mentioned in the same breath as lambda, mu is the other variant that the WHO always calls a variant of interest.

Indeed, you may remember that mu made headlines in early September as the country struggled with the third wave of the pandemic. Headlines called it an apocalyptic variant that could leave Delta in its wake. Almost three months later, this has not happened.

The alarm was raised because it had steadily increased its presence in the United States over the summer, but, according to WebMD, he nosedived when the delta took off.

After being discovered in Colombia in January, mu was designated Variant of Interest on August 30, which remains its current designation.

Nu and Xi variants

Experts in the Greek alphabet are undoubtedly wondering why this list stops at two letters less of omicron. This is because the WHO skipped them and went straight to the 15th letter. They did not say why, and a request for clarification was not immediately answered.

The spelling of the letters might provide a clue. The letter nu is pronounced nee, which can be confusing as people read it spelled one way but hear it pronounced another way. As for xi, it should be noted that the Chinese president’s name is Xi Jinping.