Flights canceled, schools closed for three cases of Covid-19 in Shanghai





SHANGHAI: Hundreds of flights were canceled, some schools closed and tourist groups suspended on Friday after three coronavirus cases were reported in Shanghai, as China continues its strict zero Covid policy.

Beijing has largely succeeded in controlling the spread of the coronavirus within its borders through travel restrictions and instant lockdowns, but frequent national pushes have tested its strategy of non-tolerance in recent months.

The three positive cases are friends who traveled to neighboring Suzhou together last week, Shanghai health officials said at a press conference Thursday evening, adding that all had been fully immunized.

More than 500 flights from Shanghai’s two main airports were canceled on Friday, according to data from the VariFlight flight tracker.

The Shanghai government also ordered that all interprovincial package tours involving the city – a major shopping and tourist hub – would be canceled.

Six Shanghai hospitals have also suspended outpatient services.

“China has accumulated a lot of experience in ‘dynamic zero-Covid’, so our strategy will not change,” said Zhang Wenhong, head of the Shanghai Covid Prevention Expert Working Group, at a briefing Thursday.

He warned that this could become a “normalized anti-epidemic situation that we may encounter again” in the future.

About 100 kilometers away, Suzhou – which has a population of some 13 million – has closed tourist attractions and asked residents to provide negative test results to leave the city.

Authorities in Beijing are on high alert for any potential epidemic in the run-up to the February Winter Olympics, which will see an influx of athletes, media and foreign officials.

All schools were closed in the small satellite town of Xuzhou, which also prevented its two million residents from leaving the city by bus, after close contact with a patient from Shanghai was found there.

A college campus in nearby Hangzhou city has been quarantined after a staff member was discovered to be close contact with a confirmed case, state media reported.

With leaders determined to host a Covid-free Olympics, Beijing Olympic Park has already been cordoned off as part of the event’s “closed-loop” bubble, state media reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/china/flights-cancelled-schools-shut-over-three-covid-19-cases-in-shanghai/articleshow/87925386.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos