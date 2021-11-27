How this online festival is supporting world music artists in the age of the pandemic





The live music performance industry is still reeling from the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. But a resilient group of music festival organizers from around the world have come together to launch the second edition of their unique online collaboration, CULTURAS 360.

Founding organizers include Chennai-based EarthSync, which hosts a flagship industry conference and annual festival called IndiEarth XChange. EarthSync is a music production house, documentary film producer and cross-cultural artistic collaborator.

IndiEarth XChange, as part of a collective of 14 festivals around the world, launched Culturas 360 as an online musical performance series. The launch festival launched on March 27-28, and the second edition on November 27-28.

Lineup artist

For two days, 19 groups across four continents will celebrate musical diversity through streaming performances. The musical groups are based in Canada, United States, Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Cuba, Spain, Portugal, Serbia, Russia, Mozambique, Cape Verde and India.

Coming from Sikar Gharana, sitarist Imran Khan is a tenth generation musician who was trained at the age of six by his grandfather, sarangi player and singer Ustad Gulab Khan. He then continued his sitar training with his father, Ustad Niyaz Khan and his uncle Padma Bhushan Ustad Sultan Khan.

Cape Verdean singer Ceuzany released her first solo album, Nha Vida in 2012, followed by Ilha dMelodia.

Brazils Duo Miter includes sisters Luisa Miter (piano) and Natlia Miter (vibraphone and percussion). Seiva, their first author’s instrumental album, was released in October 2021.

Toronto-based Maria and the band have been performing together since 2011 at events such as Expressions of Brazil Festival and Brazilfest. Caamao and Ameixeiras from Galicia in Spain play accordion and violin,

From edition I to edition II

What was most powerful about the first edition of CULTURAS 360 was the coming together of festivals to form a collective that supported each other, and the work we were doing for artists through our festivals, says Sonya Mazumdar. , CEO and Director of EarthSync, in a chat with YourStory.

While the pandemic situation has improved in some countries, others still have a long way to go. In some, systems have collapsed, businesses have been severely affected. The music festival industry was the first to close and the last to pick up, so the strength of collective action resonates deeply in festivals around the world, she adds.

While conditions have improved in some countries during this period, a large number of countries around the world still face the same challenges as nineteen months ago, says Alfredo Caxaj, artistic co-director of SUNFEST, hosted in London, Ontario, Canada.

Important lessons were learned from the previous edition, in areas such as technical and production aspects. Things will be better for this edition. The groups have prepared much better and more elaborate segments. They also learned to navigate under current conditions, he adds.

The message remains the same, because not much has changed since the start of the pandemic, deplores Alfredo.

Digital opportunity and challenge

The digital platform has created opportunities for artists to produce new types of material for international audiences, despite the challenges.

We must understand that conditions remain difficult in many parts of the world. We would say these particular challenges were easier to navigate this time around than in the previous edition precisely because there are more resources available now, observes Alfredo.

An important part of CULTURAS 360’s work is to find ways to bridge the challenges of the digital divide for artists in emerging economies and remote regions, adds Sonya. Managing different time zones across continents can also be a headache.

Virtual or hybrid?

One of the benefits of these tough times, if we can say the truth, is that virtual programming activities like this have given us the opportunity to reach new audiences all over the world, to stay in contact with our audiences and to continue to support artists, observes Alfredo.

The aim of CULTURAS 360 is also to create possible touring opportunities for the artists that we present in many collective festivals when we can return to some kind of normalcy, he adds.

Outlook 2022

It will take some time for the music industry to regain its pre-pandemic level. However, we want to remain optimistic that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and this is where initiatives like CULTURAS 360 are important, says Alfredo Caxaj.

One of the objectives of the festival is precisely to encourage the other colleagues of the festival, presenters and artists not to give up and to continue despite the many challenges that remain to be met.

As we all wait for stability to return in a form, shape and manner that will allow for a more cohesive work environment, 2022 could provide an important and valuable time for consciously rebuilding the industry, Sonya Mazumdar says.

The new normal should be much more lasting for festivals, but especially for artists, wherever they are, she adds.

The medium and the message

The festival organizers also encourage the audience, musicians and festival sponsors to persevere and hope.

Do not abandon ! Keep making music! If there is anything that has kept hope for the future during this difficult time, it is music, insists Alfredo.

We have already noticed some amazing music that has been released, and there will definitely be more. Humanity needs music! A community without music is a community without a soul, he emphasizes.

As CULTURAS 360, our work represents you. We are committed to continuing our work so that you can come back on stage as soon as possible, signs Sonya.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yourstory.com/2021/11/culturas-360-world-music-festival-2021/amp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos