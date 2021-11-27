Cool… Taking a peek as President Jokowi was planting corn using a tractor – dara.co.id





Something interesting happened when Indonesian President Joko Widodo planted maize with farmers in Jeneponto regency, South Sulawesi province on Tuesday 11/23/20211. DARA – On this occasion, President Jokowi drove a tractor to plant corn seeds. It was like that, I am also new, today I can hold a tractor and it is very easy. “I was briefly instructed by the Minister of Agriculture,” the president said after testing the tractor. The President arrived at the scene around 13:38 WITA accompanied by the Minister of Economic Affairs Coordination Airlangga Hartarto and was greeted by the Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo. After reviewing the panel, the President went directly to the farmland with a number of farmers. The president also began to encourage the corn planters and the farmers participated simultaneously. Uniquely, after planting corn seeds about 100 meters long, the president climbed onto a tractor that had been parked at the site. Previously we have planted with a seeder specifically for corn, but I have also tried sowing with a tractor with a seeder behind it, the president said, quoted on the official Setkab website on Saturday (11/27/2021 ). The green tractor rolled slowly across the expanse of dirt. With the Minister of Agriculture, the president toured a field. The Head of State believes that the use of agricultural mechanical equipment such as tractors is necessary if the land cultivated by farmers is very large so that the plantations can be more efficient. “I think both are good, but in a very large area the fastest way is to use a tractor, it is very fast. I think such mechanization should also be introduced to all farmers. so that the use of semi-heavy equipment like this can also be done, he said. *** (SLN / BPMI SETPRES / UN) Editor: denkur Related

