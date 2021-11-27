Why the WHO chose to skip ‘Nu’ and ‘Xi’ and named the new COVID-19 variant as Omicron

The decision to name went viral on Twitter, with some netizens questioning the method by which the name was chosen and whether the United Nations health agency had done so in order to avoid upsetting China.

A sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) at the entrance of their headquarters in Geneva. AFP

The emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19[female[feminine worries scientists, countries impose travel bans, financial markets collapse, and the internet explains how the new name was chosen.

The World Health Organization at its meeting on Friday decided to name the new strain B.1.1.529 Omicron and considered it a variant of concern due to a large number of mutations, some of which are of concern.

The decision to name quickly went viral on Twitter, with some netizens questioning the method by which the name was chosen and whether the United Nations health agency had done so in order to avoid upsetting China.

For the unknown, that’s what it means.

Typically, the WHO has named new virus strains according to the Greek alphabet. This method was chosen by the global health body on May 31, 2021. The idea was to make sure that the variants had labels that were easy to say and remember. The naming system was also designed to prevent geographic stigma from being attributed to a COVID-19[female[feminine variant.

According to the WHO method, the new strain first discovered in South Africa should have been called Nu or Xi.

Internet experts and politicians speculated that the group ignored Nu to avoid confusion with the word new. They also added that Xi was ignored in an attempt to avoid upsetting China and its leader Xi Jinping.

US Senator Ted Cruz retweeted a Telegraph editor who quoted a WHO source as saying Xi was ignored to avoid stigmatizing an area.

If the WHO is so afraid of the Chinese Communist Party, how can it be trusted to call it the next time it tries to cover up a catastrophic global pandemic? Cruz wrote in his tweet, calling Beijing, which has already come under scrutiny over its role in the virus outbreak.

If the WHO is so afraid of the Chinese Communist Party, how can it be trusted to call it the next time it tries to cover up a catastrophic global pandemic? https://t.co/wURdLcdqw2 Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 26, 2021

Epidemiologist Martin Kulldorf, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, also took to Twitter to discuss the name of the new strain.

He suggested that the WHO had skipped the alphabet and named the new variant “Omicron” in order to avoid the potential situation of having to call one. coronavirus variant of the ‘Xi’ strain.

News of the new Nu variant, but the WHO skips the alphabet to call it Omicron, so they can avoid Xi. pic.twitter.com/UJ4xMwg52i Martin Kulldorff (@MartinKulldorff) November 26, 2021

Other Twitter users also jumped into the discussion, with Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor and renowned lawyer tweeting, He Who Should Not Be Named. It looks like the WHO skipped the next Greek letter after Nu to name the new variant. The next letter is Xi. The concern is that the WHO is again avoiding any discomfort for the Chinese government. So they named it Omicron …

The one who should not be named. It looks like the WHO skipped the next Greek letter after Nu to name the new variant. The next letter is Xi. The concern is that the WHO is again avoiding any discomfort for the Chinese government. So they named it Omicron … Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 26, 2021

Another wrote: “All I can say is that going from Nu to Omicron to omit Xi is very indicative of the influence China has on #WHO these days.”

All I can say is that moving from Nu to Omicron to omit Xi is very indicative of China’s influence on the #WHO these days. https://t.co/3CeFr27J1O Going through @WSJ Lynne LeBlanc (@LLLBoston) November 27, 2021

a Al Jazeera English news anchor Kamahl Santamaria also joked on the matter.

His explanation on Twitter was:

My theory on the #Omicron Name: The last named variant was MU

… so the next one should have been NU. But ‘nu variant’ (new) would seem confusing. The next Greek letter is XI

… but the ‘xi variant’? I don’t see China liking it! So they went to get the next letter OMICRON pic.twitter.com/6YtuhOVIJb Kamahl Santamaria (@KamahlAJE) November 27, 2021

However, the Wall Street newspaperColumnist Ben Zimmer praised WHO on the name.

Kudos to the WHO for ignoring the potentially confusing names Nu and Xi and going straight to Omicron, he wrote.

But while some took the issue seriously, others joked about the decision to appoint.

One Twitter user wrote: “As a letter lover, I’m sad that Nu and Xi didn’t have their moments. I understand, but it’s still a bummer.

With contributions from agencies

