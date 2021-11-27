After the farmers perhaps a correction of course on Afghanistan?





There have been two game-changing events in the region demanding the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – the agitation of farmers and the rise of the Taliban in Kabul. The way he changed course on the three controversial farm laws raised eyebrows.

The Prime Minister has a reputation for being tough, firm, uncompromising, determined, even stubborn, securing in the massive mandate of 2019. And yet he paused after pitting the government against farmers almost to the point of no -return. Of course, elections are fast approaching in UP, and elsewhere, and the outcome of these elections will affect the general election of 2024.

Whatever the prime minister’s constraints on making a tactical retreat on farmers’ demands, in doing so, he signaled something that Modi’s watchers did not anticipate: the prime minister can change. It has shown flexibility and that is precisely what it will take to its fullest extent to meet the regional challenges precipitated by the disorderly withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan.

Obviously, Modi’s men had such confidence in the Americans and their handpicked Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, that they chose not to notice much else – the Taliban, for example, that ‘they saw it as an extension of Pakistan. This grim and self-defeating assessment imposed a sort of stillness on politics. This would inevitably have brought New Delhi to a dead end.

One of the objectives of the Regional Security Dialogue organized by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was to break this isolation. No one expected Pakistan to attend the meeting, but their national security adviser, Moeed Yusuf, could have refused in better language. In a situation of such a flow, all doors should be left ajar, both by Pakistan and India and others.

At the New Delhi conference, Iranian NSA Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani had a field day, tackling US military training competence: watch how the Afghan National Army much-vaunted 3,000,000 men collapsed. Indeed, they spread the red carpet for the Taliban to take over.

Aside from the anti-American invectives, there were many other things in Shamkhani’s presentation that Doval had to point out for the Prime Minister’s consideration – that Islamic State or Daesh mercenaries were being sent to Afghanistan. It was not new. For several years, Iranians, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have been giving details of Afghanistan, which is preparing to become a center of terrorism.

More recently, Vladimir Putin gave similar details to a group of former military officers. Its Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in 2016 that the United States was training militants in Syria. Donald Trump corroborated all of this in his conversation with CNN’s Jake Tapper. In fact, he named Obama and Hilary Clinton: they were spending millions to arm militants, he said.

Is the center of gravity of Islamic terrorism shifting to Afghanistan? In the recent past, these stories emanated from the theater of West Asia, countries like Syria that were relatively “distant” from South Asia. The emerging activism next door, in Afghanistan and in the opinion of the closest friend, the Americans, places New Delhi in a difficult situation.

The situation today is exactly the opposite of what it was on October 7, 2001, when the United States launched missile attacks on Afghanistan to destroy Al Qaeda and its leader, Osama bin Laden. It is an astonishing coincidence in history that it was exactly on this date, basking in post 9/11 Islamophobia, that Modi arrived in Ahmedabad to take over the post of Chief Minister of Gujarat. . The Gujarat pogrom of February 2002 almost mingled with the hysterical global anti-Islamism unleashed by Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld, Wolfowitz and a host of others.

In 2001, the New Delhi complaint was against the Americans who had incorporated Pakistan as “the frontline state in the” global war on terror “. It was painfully ironic because New Delhi’s highly amplified song was against Pakistan’s “cross-border terrorism”. The New Delhi executioner was now chaperoned by the United States as the protector of democracy. The attack on December 13, 2001 on the Indian Parliament was a terrible event, but it restored New Delhi’s self-image as a victim of Pakistani terror.

Over the past 20 years, the world and the region have changed dramatically. It was his moment of “one superpower” that drove the United States to attack, invade, occupy Afghanistan. The departure from this country showed the United States to their Nadir.

Imagine a tennis racket. The round frame with a network of tight strings is, in our image, Afghanistan surrounded by Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, China, Russia and Pakistan, all side by side, literally on the Afghan question. Even Kazakhstan, which has no border, has organized military exercises with Uzbekistan on the Afghan border.

At the end of the racket handle, across two oceans, is the United States. This leaves us somewhere near the “Y” that holds the head of the racquet. The geography, the contiguity of the states scrutinizing Afghanistan dictates its own policy of convergence.

At the recent three-hour virtual summit between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, the hawks have nothing to celebrate. Biden reiterated the “one China” policy and the two leaders spoke of “managing” their “competition”; they will not allow it to get out of hand.

It would be foolish to expect an apparent change in neighborhood policy before the regional elections in February-March. But there must be an inevitable quest for a cooperative approach after national elections. Some good signs may already be there. A junior hockey team from Pakistan is in India. Prime Minister Imran Khan made an exception: Indian trucks can transport food aid to Afghanistan via Pakistani territory.

TV presenters are not throwing their lungs at a new Chinese village in Arunachal Pradesh. This allows cold-blooded policies to take shape. The United States is a good enough friend to tolerate a change in nuance – from fixation to consistency.

