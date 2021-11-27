“In fact, the government has taken steps to implement technology in the state administration system to create efficiency, including replacing workers aka civil servants (PNS) with robots.”

JAKARTA, TELISIK.ID – In fact, the government has taken steps to implement technology in the state administration system to create efficiency, including replacing workers aka civil servants (PNS) by robots.

The head of the State Civil Service Agency (BKN), Bima Haria, said this was in line with technological developments which are expected to lead to a continued decline in the number of civil servants.

“With technological innovation, in ten years there may not be civil servants. Maybe all will be PPPK, because there will be no need for civil servants in the future,” Bima said. , cited by Cnbcindonesia, Saturday (11/27/2021).

However, not all civil servant jobs will be replaced by robots. There will still be jobs that cannot be replaced so this will have an impact on the number of government hires that will be made by the government.

The head of the Law, Public Relations and Cooperation Bureau of BKNSatya Pratama said that in the future the number of civil servants would not be as large as it is today.

“No (deleted), there are still officials. But the number is neither big nor big,” he told CNBC Indonesia.

However, it is not known which jobs will be cut from this official.

The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo revealed that the civil servants (PNS) will be replaced by robots.

Artificial intelligence robots, also known as AI robots, are expected to replace Tier III and IV that hamper bureaucracy.

Joko Widodo revealed that replacing Tier III and IV officials with robots is not a difficult thing.

“It is not a difficult element. It is an easy element and it guides us to decide as regional and national leaders,” Joko Widodo said, as reported by Kabartegal.

Replacing the role of civil servants with robots is also seen as a change and makes the process of changing the world faster and of course easier.

Joko Widodo also believes that using the capabilities of the AI ​​robot will help expand and expand the network and make decisions faster.

“Later, with the big data that we have, the network that we have, we’ll decide it’s going to be really fast if we use AI. Don’t beat around the bush, don’t gamble,” Jokowi said.

In view of the ASN statistical book in June 2021, the number of civil servants has indeed decreased since 2016.

“The number of civil servants in service as of June 30, 2021 is 4,081,824, a decrease of 3.33% compared to December 31, 2020. The number of civil servants has continued to decline since 2016,” writes the book.

In detail, in 2015, the number of civil servants was recorded at 4,593,604 people. Then it fell to 4,374,341 in 2016 and fell back to 4,289,396 in 2017.

Then in 2018, the number of civil servants fell back to 4,185,503 people and increased slightly to reach 4,189,121 in 2019. However, in 2020, the number of active civil servants fell again to 4,168,118 people.

Then in 2021 from June, the number will be 4,081,824, including 949,050 civil servants working in central government agencies (23%) and 3,132,774 (77%). (VS)

