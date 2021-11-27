Why “Omicron”, not “Nu” or “Xi”? WHO says two letters of Greek alphabet skipped to ‘avoid stigma’

The World Health Organization, in an emergency meeting, named the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron on Friday, skipping two Greek alphabets. As part of its Greek lettering system, the WHO has so far named the Covid-19 variants alphabetically for ease and simplicity in nomenclature. The scientific names of viral variants, however, continue to exist for the purposes of genomic sequencing and research.

Skipping two Greek alphabets, the WHO sparked curiosity over its decision to call it Omicron instead of Nu and Xi (the two alphabets that were ignored), as the world had predicted. On Saturday, an official said The telegraph that this was done to avoid stigmatizing an area.

Editor-in-chief of The telegraph Paul Nuki took to Twitter to share the quote from his source and said: A WHO source confirmed that the letters Nu and Xi in the Greek alphabet were deliberately avoided. Nu had been ignored to avoid confusion with the new word and Xi had been ignored to avoid stigmatizing an area, they said. All inherently political pandemics! (SIC).

Chinese President Xi Jinping therefore shares his name with the Greek alphabet Xi, which makes it embarrassing and makes it an opportunity for racism given the origin of the coronavirus.

A Harvard University epidemiologist also tweeted about it. With a photo of all the Greek letters, said Martin Kulldorff, News of the New Nu Variant, but the WHO is skipping the alphabet to call it Omicron, so they can avoid Xi (SIC).

Meanwhile, US Republican Senator Ted Cruz criticized the WHO, saying: If the WHO is so afraid of the Chinese Communist Party, how can they be trusted to call them the next time they try to cover a catastrophic global pandemic?

What does Omicron mean?

The Greek alphabet “Omicron” (upper case, lower case) is the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet and the 16th in ancient and ancient Greek. In the Greek number system, it has a value of 70. The letter is derived from the Phoenician letter ayin, which was shaped like a circle and meant “eye” in the Phoenician language. Omicron is also known as the little O.

Why Greek letters?

On May 31 of this year, the WHO assigned the labels “simple, easy to say and remember” for key variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, using letters from l Greek alphabet.

The world health body said the labels were chosen after extensive consultation and consideration of many potential naming schemes. “WHO has brought together an expert group of partners from around the world to do this, including experts who are part of existing naming systems, experts in virus nomenclature and taxonomy, researchers and national authorities. WHO will assign labels to variants designated as Variants of Interest or Variants of Concern by WHO. These will be posted on the WHO website, ”he said.

He added that these labels “will not replace existing scientific names,” which convey important scientific information and will continue to be used in research.

WHO said on Friday that the Technical Advisory Group on the Evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus (TAG-VE), an independent group of experts that periodically monitors and assesses the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and assesses whether specific mutations and combinations of mutations alter the behavior of the virus, convened on Friday to assess variant B.1.1.529, first reported to the world health body from South Africa on November 24 .

“The new variant of the # COVID19 virus – Omicron – has a large number of mutations, some of which are of concern. That’s why we need to step up our efforts to implement #VaccinEquity as soon as possible and protect the most vulnerable everywhere, ”tweeted WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Based on the evidence presented indicating a detrimental change in the epidemiology of COVID-19, TAG-VE has advised WHO that this variant should be designated as a variant of concern, and WHO designated B.1.1.529 as COV, named Omicron under its Greek letter system. “This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are of concern. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of re-infection with this variant, compared to other VOCs. The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces of South Africa, ”the WHO said in a statement.

The variant, first reported to WHO in South Africa on Wednesday, has also been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel. WHO calls on countries to strengthen surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, to submit complete genome sequences and associated metadata to a publicly accessible database.

The WHO said current PCR diagnostics of SARS-CoV-2 continue to detect this variant. Several laboratories have indicated that for a widely used PCR test, one of the three target genes is not detected (called S gene drop or S gene target failure) and therefore this test can be used as a marker for this. variant, pending confirmation of sequencing. Using this approach, this variant was detected at faster rates than previous outbreaks of infection, suggesting that this variant may have a growth advantage, the World Health Organization said.

