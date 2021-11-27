“The main Taliban leaders in Afghanistan studied at the Pakistan madrassa”





Pakistan has long had difficult relations with madrassas like Haqqania. Leaders who once saw seminars as a means of influencing events in Afghanistan now see them as a source of conflict in Pakistan.

Peshawar: Darul Uloom Haqqania madrassa, one of Pakistan’s largest and oldest seminaries and dubbed a university of jihad ‘by critics for helping to sow violence in the region for decades, has trained more Taliban leaders that any school in the world and its alumni now occupy key positions in Afghanistan, according to a newspaper report.

The seminar in the troubled province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan had a disproportionate effect in Afghanistan. Alumni of the seminary founded the Taliban movement and ruled Afghanistan in the 1990s.

The school argued that the Taliban should be given the opportunity to show that they have gone beyond their bloody ways since they first ruled Afghanistan two decades ago, The New York Times reported on Friday.

The world saw their abilities to lead the country through their victories on the diplomatic front and on the battlefield, Rashidul Haq Sami, vice-chancellor of the seminary, told NYT.

The late Chancellor of Seminary Samiul Haq, who was assassinated at his residence in Islamabad in 2018 and was Sami’s father, was known as the father of the Taliban.

“Being the alma mater of dozens of Taliban leaders, Haqqania certainly commands their respect,” said Azmat Abbas, author of Madrassa Mirage: A Contemporary History of Islamic Schools in Pakistan.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, 41, who has led much of the Taliban’s military efforts and wears a $ 5 million US government bounty on his head, is Afghanistan’s new acting interior minister and a former student. The same goes for Amir Khan Muttaqi, the new foreign minister, and Abdul Bqi Haqqani, the higher education minister, according to the report.

The Minister of Justice, the head of the Afghan Ministry of Water and Energy, as well as various governors, military commanders and judges also passed through the Haqqania seminar, according to school administrators.

We are proud that our students in Afghanistan first broke the Soviet Union and have now sent the United States to pack. It is an honor for the madrassa that its graduates are now ministers and hold senior positions in the Taliban government, Sami said.

Many former students adopt the name Haqqani as a symbol of pride. The Haqqani Network, the military wing of the Taliban responsible for the hostage-taking of Americans, complex suicide bombings and targeted assassinations, is named after and has links to the madrassa, according to the report.

The victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan is a source of great pride for the students of the seminary.

Critics of the school call it a jihad university and blame it for helping to sow violence in the region for decades. And they fear that extremist madrassas and associated Islamist parties will be encouraged by the Taliban victory, potentially fueling new radicalism in Pakistan despite Pakistan’s efforts to place more than 30,000 seminaries under increased government control.

Pakistan has long had difficult relations with madrassas like Haqqania. Leaders who once saw seminars as a means of influencing events in Afghanistan now see them as a source of conflict in Pakistan.

The country has its own Taliban movement, the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, which has been responsible for a series of violent attacks in recent years. The two sides reached a ceasefire this month.

Renewed signs of radicalism in the madrassas have appeared, especially since the fall of Kabul in Afghanistan. The students organized pro-Taliban rallies. At Islamabad’s Red Mosque, the site of a deadly raid carried out by security personnel 14 years ago, Taliban flags were hoisted above a nearby girls’ madrassa.

The Pakistani government has tried a mix of financial support and behind-the-scenes incentive to curb radicalism in the seminaries. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government gave the Haqqania Seminar USD 1.6 million in 2018 and USD 1.7 million in 2017 for its integration. The funds helped the madrassa build a new building, a badminton court and a computer lab, among other projects, according to the report.

Haqqania has expanded its curriculum to include English, Mathematics, and Computer Science. It demands full documentation from foreign students, including those from Afghanistan, and administrators have said it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy for anti-state activity, he said.

Education experts in Pakistan say the effort has had some success and that Haqqania does not advocate activism as it once did.

In an environment of widespread support for the Taliban, both in government and in society, it would be naïve to expect madrassas and other mainstream educational institutions to take an educational approach other than pro-Taliban, author Abbas said. .

School administrators characterize recent statements by some groups in Afghanistan as moderate and thoughtful lessons, according to the report. Either way, the world has no choice but to trust the Taliban’s ability to rule, Sami said.

I advise the international community to give the Taliban a chance to rule the country. If they are not allowed to work, there will be a new civil war in Afghanistan, and it will affect the whole region, he said.

Afghanistan has been under Taliban rule since August 15, when the Afghan militant group overthrew the elected government of President Ashraf Ghani and forced him to flee the country and take refuge in the United Arab Emirates.

Read all the latest news, trends, cricket news, Bollywood news, India news and entertainment news here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/afghanistans-key-taliban-leaders-studied-at-pakistan-madrassa-10169321.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos