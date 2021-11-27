Politics
Boris Johnson to put MORE countries on travel ban list to avoid Christmas lockdown amid Omicron variant chaos
BORIS Johnson could put MORE countries on the travel ban list in a desperate attempt to avoid another lockdown this Christmas.
The Prime Minister is preparing to introduce new additions to the six countries added to Britain’s red list on Friday in an attempt to stop the arrival of a terrifying new strain of Covid.
It is believed that the travel bans will not keep the new mass-market Omicron variant out of Britain, but it is hoped that they will delay the risk of an increase in cases until after the holiday season.
Senior government scientists have said the mutant variant is the worst variant they have seen so far, with vaccines expected to be at least a third less effective against it.
Experts warn the strain is behind an explosion of new cases in South Africa, with some areas seeing a six-fold increase in infections within days.
Flights from South Africa as well as Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe were suspended from noon on Friday and the six countries were added to the red list, the secretary said. to Health Sajid Javid.
Malawi and Mozambique are set to be added to Britain’s red list imminently and Whitehall accepts that further bans are likely.
A senior aviation source said there were serious concerns across all corners of the industry, telling The temperature: There is now a huge question mark about Christmas.
“It is clear that the red list is going to grow and that will have a huge impact.
It comes as fears of a second Christmas lockdown grow, with Professor Adam Finn of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization warning Britons to be “ready for the possibility of a change in restrictions”.
Sajid Javid said the new variant identified in South Africa may be more transmissible than the Delta strain and added that the vaccines we currently have may be less effective.
Authorities are also desperately trying to locate thousands of people who have arrived from South Africa in the past ten days.
Scientists said the new strain was unlikely to be in the UK, but with up to 700 people flying a day, they couldn’t rule it out.
Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency, said it was “still possible” that the variant had reached the UK.
When asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today show if it was in the UK, she said: “It’s still possible, we have no identified cases yet.”
Currently called B.1.1.529, the bug has 32 mutations twice as many as the delta variant.
In addition to South Africa, it has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong.
The World Health Organization met on Friday to decide whether to classify the bug as an imminent threat.
WHO experts will likely name the Nu variant, the next letter of the Greek alphabet, when they meet to discuss it.
Government scientists were spooked by the new strain this week, saying their main concern is that the virus’s spike protein is drastically different from the original Covid virus.
This means that successful vaccines and new drugs will have a hard time neutralizing it, with optimistic estimates it will reduce effectiveness by about a third.
This new variant seems to be spreading very quickly
Doctor Tulio de Oliveira
Dr Tulio de Oliveira, one of South Africa’s top Covid trackers, said it was a big concern and quickly became the dominant strain.
He said: This new variant seems to be spreading very quickly.
In less than two weeks, it now dominates all infections following a devastating Delta wave in South Africa.
The new variant is now 75 percent of the last genomes and is expected to reach 100 percent soon.
At least 77 cases have been spotted in the country but many more have not been verified.
Virus specialists in the UK said they were the most worried since Delta emerged.
They called on ministers to act immediately by stopping travel from southern Africa and developing new vaccines to fight some of the mutations.
