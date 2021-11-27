Politics
How Beijing’s billions buy the Commonwealth
If recipient countries cannot afford to repay what are often high interest loans, China will simply seize the assets that were used as collateral.
In Sri Lanka, for example, when the government became unable to repay a loan it had taken to build the Hambantota container port, it was forced to cede the port and 15,000 acres of land around Beijing on a 99- one year lease.
Although the port is likely to remain in deficit, it gives China a strategic position in a critical shipping channel off the coast of a rival country, India.
Critics call it debt trap diplomacy, and Ms. Truss is well aware of the problem.
Too many countries burden their balance sheets with unsustainable debt, she said this week. Reliable and honest sources of funding are needed. Britain and our allies will provide that. But China will provide more.
China calls it the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), its somewhat cryptic name for the global infrastructure development strategy put in place by President Xi in 2013.
Sometimes referred to as the modern-day Silk Road, it includes investments in around 70 countries with roads, railways, ports, airports, power plants, hotels and other buildings among the panoply of real estate. taking shape.
The belt refers to the economic belt from Central Asia to Europe, while the road refers to the element of the Silk Road.
Simply put, Xis’ policy is to use China’s vast liquidity reserves to gobble up raw materials, form political alliances, and dominate world trade in the long run.
The challenge for the West
Commonwealth countries would much prefer to borrow from Britain or other Western countries, but they complain that the investment they need is just not available from more natural allies.
Biyika Lawrence Songa, Member of the Ugandan Parliament, a member state that has received nearly $ 9 billion in Chinese investment, says: Commonwealth countries including Uganda are looking to China instead of Britain or ‘other countries, because it’s very easy to access Chinese money and it’s easy for our businessmen to get Chinese visas if they want to go there to buy equipment, for example.
On the other hand, loans from European or American countries are subject to many conditions and visas are more difficult to obtain.
He says the UK and Europe must address the challenges that have pushed Commonwealth countries to China. It is because of a lack of alternatives that this has happened.
Andreas Fulda, Chinese scholar and associate professor of social sciences at the University of Nottingham, adds: In the case of Africa, the UK has looked away and paid insufficient attention to Africa , which gave China an opening that would not have been otherwise. to exist.
If you don’t invest and if you don’t have a forward-looking foreign policy, other players will fill the void.
It is in the interests of the G7 to re-engage with these countries, because otherwise China can use its economic weight to buy its place.
The United States, Japan, and Australia attempted to counter it with their own Blue Dot network in 2019, followed by the G7 Build Back Better World deal earlier this year, essentially a Western version of the BRI, but China is so far ahead that it might be too late for the West to catch up. Indeed, the West sucks on China’s liquidity reserves just as the poorest nations do.
Chinese investment in the UK since 2005 has stood at 98.6 billion, or around 0.03% of GDP, although the most relevant fact is the extent to which the West has been happy to rely on China for its manufacturing needs.
Almost all of us have cellphones, laptops, TVs, electric cars, toys, almost anything that was made in China, and western companies keep flocking there to build new ones. factories that provide cheap labor.
A report from the Parliamentary Affairs Select Committee earlier this year warned that Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, northwest China, were being used as slave labor in factories across the country. The report said companies that directly or indirectly benefited from the exploitation of Uyghur workers included Adidas, Amazon, Apple, Google, Jaguar, Land Rover, Nike, Samsung, Uniqlo, Victorias Secret and Zara.
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/11/26/beijings-billions-buying-commonwealth/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]