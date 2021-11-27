Once again, the regional government annoyed Sri Mulyani and Jokowi, What’s up?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – A total of Rp 226.71 trillion in regional government funds is still deposited in the banking system towards the end of 2021. This has again angered President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati. According to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, several factors cause local governments to delay spending the regional revenue and expenditure budget (APBD). Starting with the delay in the approval of the APBD in the DPRD, as well as the funds for the infrastructure development budget which are constrained by its planning. “There is a delay in the ratification of the APBD, in particular the relations between the executive and the legislature in the regions. The regent and the DPRD, the mayor and the DPRD or the governor and the DPRD”, a- he said on Saturday. (11/27/2021). As an illustration, at the end of October 31, 2021, regional government deposits in banks reached Rs 226.71 trillion, an increase from September 2021 of Rs 194.12 trillion. “For the physical, there are usually hurdles because capital expenditure requires planning and execution. Line ministries such as (the ministry) PUPR and Kemenhub usually provide support, so that it can be achieved from physical DAK (Special Allocation Fund) “, Sri Mulyani continued. However, he said, there are also those who prevent the regions from spending the funds that have been transferred by the central government. He gave an example, the realization of health expenditure through Transfers to Regional and Village Funds (TKDD) which was only achieved around 58.5% until November 19, 2021. “It should be used to manage COVID. It turns out that not all regions are ready to use it. (Because) it requires coordination between the regional government health office and the health ministry “, he explained. In addition, there are also structural ones, in particular in terms of competence in the preparation of financial reports in local communities, because in their preparation there are procedures that must be carried out. According to Sri Mulyani, if regions delay in preparing their draft budget reports, it will also put regional governments behind in spending them. However, he said, everything will continue to be monitored by the finance ministry. It also plans to facilitate the compilation of financial reports from local authorities. “We will continue to help throughout the procedure, we will simplify it, and regional capacity will also be increased, starting with training and other technical assistance,” he explained. However, Sri Mulyani hopes that local government savings can be reduced and regional spending increased. Thus, economic recovery is not only the objective of the central government. Previously, Jokowi had also teased the local government because of the high regional economies. This happened in June and was recorded at Rp 190.13 trillion, then declined to Rp 173.73 trillion. Then, in August, regional government savings increased to 178.95 trillion rupees, then in September to 194.12 trillion rupees. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (roy / roy)



