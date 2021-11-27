Neither Nu nor Xi: WHO skips two Greek letters to name new variant of Covid Omicron, World News





Naming can get tricky at times, even when someone is following a sequence of letters. While this shouldn’t usually happen, sometimes it can. The same goes for the naming of the new variant of Covid Omicron, where two letters of the Greek alphabet, Nu and Xi, were ignored for various reasons by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday. The new variant of Covid, which was first detected in southern Africa, took the world by surprise. Also Read: As New Variant Of Covid Emerges, Indian Prime Minister Presidents Meet To Assess Situation Since its emergence, the world has taken several types of measures, such as imposing restrictions on movement and strengthening border controls, to contain the spread of the new variant. It has already been found in Israel and some countries in Europe. The process of choosing a name for this new variant of Covid was also not an easy task for authorities, even when following a sequence. Officials appear to have ignored Nu in order to avoid confusion with the new word and Xi at its similarity to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s name, experts speculated. Also Read: WHO Warns of Travel Restrictions Due to New Variant, Says “Watch Closely” US Senator Ted Cruz retweeted a Telegraphs editor who quoted a WHO source as saying Xi was ignored to avoid stigmatizing an area. If the WHO is so afraid of the Chinese Communist Party, how can it be trusted to call it the next time it tries to cover up a catastrophic global pandemic? said Cruz. (With contributions from agencies)

