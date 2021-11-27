PM Modi chairs meeting with senior officials on Covid situation: key points | India News







Senior officials including Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan PK Mishra and NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul attended the meeting called by the Prime Minister.

The new variant is learned to be even more contagious than the Delta.

No cases of the new variant have been detected in India so far, the health ministry said.

However, following several cases of the new variant of Covid-19 (B.1.1.1529) reported in Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong, the Center has called on states to conduct ‘screening and testing rigorous testing ”of all international travelers coming to and transit through these countries.

“It is therefore imperative that all international travelers traveling from and passing through these countries (they are part of the category of” at risk “countries of international travelers coming to India) and also including all other” at risk “countries indicated in the revised version The guidelines for international arrivals issued by this ministry dated 11.11.2021, are subject to rigorous screening and testing, in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, ”Health Secretary Rajesh said on Thursday. Bhushan in a letter to all states. WHO calls this a “worrying variant”

The WHO has designated it as a “variant of concern”, naming it “Omicron” after a letter of the Greek alphabet.

The Delta variant remains by far the most contagious and has ousted other once disturbing variants. The WHO has classified Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta as variants of concern so far. Omicron may evade the body’s immune response The variant called B.1.1.529 has a “very unusual constellation” of mutations, which are of concern because they could help it evade the body’s immune response and make it more transmissible.

The very high number of mutations is a concern for the predicted immune evasion and transmissibility. The variant is said to have 32 mutations in the spike protein, the part of the virus that most vaccines use to prime the immune system against Covid.

Mutations in the spike protein can affect the ability of the virus to infect cells and spread, but they also make it more difficult for immune cells to attack the pathogen.

Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, described Omicron as “the most heavily mutated version of the virus we’ve seen,” “including potentially worrying changes never seen before in the same virus.”

Countries impose travel ban to prevent spread

In order to prevent the spread of the new strain, the United States, Canada, Russia, Britain, Israel and many other countries have banned all travel from the country to prevent it from settling in populations and spread rapidly.

The UK has banned flights from South Africa and five other southern African countries and announced that anyone who recently arrived from those countries would be asked to take a Covid-19 test.

Australia has also placed restrictions on people who have visited nine countries in southern Africa, as the new variant raises fears of another wave of the pandemic.

The countries are South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique.

The Australian government will also suspend all flights from the nine southern African countries for two weeks.

New York declares state of emergency

As global concerns rise over the novel variant of the coronavirus, Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency in New York City.

The new measures in New York, where the Covid-19 killed thousands in 2020, will come into force on December 3.

New York’s positive test rates have increased recently, although vaccination rates have improved, with some counties recording positivity rates of more than 10%.

Dozens of Covid cases found on flight from South Africa

Dutch health authorities said dozens of people who arrived in Amsterdam on two flights from South Africa on Friday were likely infected with Covid-19.

Further tests are underway to see if people are infected with the recently discovered variant of the Omicron coronavirus. (With contributions from agencies)

