Boris Johnson unveils major crackdown on crime
Boris Johnson unveils grand crackdown on crime: Law and order package will focus on prison discipline, sexual offenses and drug use to reassure the public Prime Minister is focused on tackling crime
- Prisoners who ransack their cells will be forced to repair the damage they caused
- Steps will also be taken to cut off drug supplies to prisons.
- Prime Minister will also order a broader crackdown on drug use in society
BorisJohnson will order a crackdown on prison discipline, sexual offenses and drug use next month as part of plans to reassure the public that he is focused on tackling crime.
The prime minister will unveil a major law and order package as part of efforts to return to bread and butter politics after weeks of unrest sparked by u-turns and squabbles over the sleazy.
The government’s white paper on prisons will focus on improving discipline in prisons.
Prison directors will have the power to impose accelerated sentences on those convicted of minor offenses.
Prime Minister to unveil major law and order package as part of efforts to return to bread-and-butter politics after weeks of unrest sparked by u-turns and squabbling over the sleazy
And under the zero tolerance approach, prisoners who ransack their cells will be forced to repair the damage they have caused. Steps will also be taken to cut the supply of drugs to prisons.
Separately, the Prime Minister will also order a broader crackdown on drug use in society.
Sources said Mr Johnson also wanted better protection for victims in the criminal justice system.
And further efforts will be made to increase prosecution rates for rape and sexual assault, which remain shockingly low.
The prime minister is expected to unveil a change in the law to guarantee rape victims the automatic right to testify by video link to avoid the trauma of having to face their torturer in court.
The move follows a report by Victims Commissioner Dame Vera Baird who found that allowing rape victims to pre-register their evidence would avoid the distress of having to come face to face with perpetrators.
Law and order package is part of larger plan to restore government fortunes after allegations of bashing and damaging U-turns
Details of the criminal package are still being finalized. But Whitehall sources said Mr Johnson was determined to improve discipline in prisons in order to increase rehabilitation rates.
A source said ministers wanted to improve the situation that currently 80% of crimes are committed by ex-offenders.
The Prisons White Paper will focus on tackling minor offenses in prisons and using prison time to build the skills of offenders.
Under current disciplinary rules, dealing with even minor offenses in prison can take months. A source from Whitehall said the whole system is too slow and clunky, adding: We want governors to be empowered to impose new penalties that support prisoners in their rehabilitation.
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab is also expected to use the white paper to outline measures to help offenders find jobs upon release from prison. Currently, only one in seven exiting prison finds a job within six months.
The law and order package is part of a larger plan to restore the government’s fortunes after allegations of sordid and damaging U-turns.
Housing Secretary Michael Gove will also unveil the upgrade white paper next month, which will put flesh on the bones of the Prime Minister’s commitment to spread opportunities more evenly across the country.
A government source said: It has been a difficult few weeks, but the Prime Minister has remained focused on government priorities and we have important things to come before the end of the year.
