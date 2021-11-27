Jokowi challenges schools to make learning material more interesting from social media





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that Face to face learning (PTM) limited can already be launched in all schools. Despite this, the President urged the public to remain cautious and continue to optimize the use of the technology so that it can be combined with the PTM. “Face-to-face learning needs to be started with caution and the use of technology needs to be further optimized. Offline learning must be combined with disciplined methods. trial and trace must continue to be done, ”Jokowi said during a speech in his video recording that was released on the 76th anniversary of the Indonesian Teachers Association (PGRI), at the Teachers Building on Saturday, November 27, 2021. According to him, if there are positive cases of COVID-19 in schools or in the families of students, the anticipation must be done as soon as possible. The use of digital technology must also continue.







“I expect all schools to design an effective learning system, plan blended learning, a learning method that uses a combination of offline and online, “said the president Additionally, Jokowi said, learning materials need to be more contextual, more relevant, and more contributory to the future of students. Schools also need to make learning materials and methods more interesting. “No less interesting than what is available on social networks and at the same time more sensitive to changes and future developments”, launched the Head of State. In addition, the freedom of learning policy must be used to its full potential. The driving school program should create a safe, comfortable, inclusive and fun learning environment. “The driving teachers program is expected to encourage the transformation of education in Indonesia by further improving the quality of teachers who develop student-centered learning,” Jokowi added. Read also : Intensify Limited PTM, Kemendikbudristek internet quota assistance not sure to continue in 2022 On this occasion, the President wished a happy 76th birthday of the Indonesian Teachers Association (PGRI) and at the same time National Teachers’ Day to all teachers in all corners of the country. He also expressed his highest appreciation for the hard work and dedication of teachers across Indonesia. Especially when faced with very difficult challenges during a pandemic. Teachers, Jokowi said, are always enthusiastic about educating students so that learning continues. The pandemic, Jokowi said, has tested the resilience of everyone, including the tenacity of teachers with various kinds of disruptions that are difficult for creative and innovative teachers to create breakthroughs amid limitations so that the quality of education is maintained. “My dear Master, WL Our efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic have been quite successful compared to many other countries in the world, ”the president concluded. (PARADISE)

