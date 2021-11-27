Rs40b irregularities detected in the PMs Covid packet





ISLAMABAD:

After hanging on to it for nearly six months, Pakistan gave in to pressure from the International Monetary Fund on Friday by releasing the audit report of spending on Covid-19, revealing more than Rs 40 billion in irregularities in the operations.

The findings of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) – the constitutional body – showed procurement errors, payments to ineligible beneficiaries, withdrawals of money via fake biometric data and purchases of goods from inferior quality by Utility Stores Corporation (USC) for consumption.

The release of the report by the Ministry of Finance is one of five prior actions the IMF has asked Pakistan to take if it wants to secure the $ 1 billion loan tranche by January of the year. next.

The auditors attempted to examine the expenditure of Rs 354.3 billion but did not obtain all the records, according to the report. From the statement of expenditure and available purchases, the auditors uncovered 40 billion rupees of irregularities.

The maximum irregularities of over 25 billion rupees were found against 133 billion rupees spent under the banner of Benazir’s income support program, which is equivalent to 19% of his spending. USC spent 10 billion rupees but auditors raised questions about 5.2 billion rupees or 52% of its spending.

The expenditure of the National Disaster Management Authority amounted to 22.8 billion rupees and the auditors raised a red flag on 4.8 billion rupees, or about 21% of the expenditure.

The Defense Ministry also had questionable and irregular spending to the tune of 3.2 billion rupees while other government departments had questionable spending to the tune of 1.5 billion rupees, according to the report.

This report is based on the audit of the accounts of government agencies and departments involved in relief activities at the federal level for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, up to the expenses related to Covid-19.

This includes all government allocations, loans and grants received or reallocated from foreign donor partners to deal with Covid-19. The IMF had also granted a loan of 1.4 billion dollars as part of the Covid relief plan.

The main problems highlighted by the AGP were “cases of poor procurement, delays in delivery of purchased items, purchases without proper needs assessment, cases of weak financial controls, lack of record keeping. appropriate and non-production of records for audit authorities. ”.

In addition, there were problems with poor warehouse management, problems with distribution of equipment, advance payments to supplier companies without properly guaranteeing guarantees, data problems resulting in the payment of cash grants to the two spouses of the same family and beneficiaries excluded by NADRA during profiling checks, payment of cash benefits to EOBI policyholders and retirees and to BISP and Zakat beneficiaries.

The auditors also detected serious issues such as payment to ineligible beneficiaries such as civil servants, retirees and their spouses, taxpayers and those with poverty scores above thresholds approved by the federal cabinet and the board of directors. of BISP.

“Insufficient monitoring and enforcement leading to withdrawals via fake biometric data and withdrawals outside the registration district, improper and unjustified prequalification of mills by USC” were among the other problems.

There were also service delivery issues under the Ehsaas Emergency Financial Assistance Program which resulted in non-disbursement of cash transfers to 1.32 million registered beneficiaries.

In order to fight the pandemic, the Prime Minister approved on March 24, 2020 an economic stimulus plan of 1.24 trillion rupees. The main objectives of the relief plan were to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, to provide medical and livelihood relief to citizens, and to support business and the economy.

The amount released on the announced package was Rs 354.2 billion until June 30, 2020.

Rs314b promised but not given

“The Ministry of Finance granted 314 billion rupees in less than additional subsidies from the Prime Minister’s stimulus package due to which Pakistani citizens could not take full advantage of the announced plan, resulting in suffering, economic hardship and numerous private factories laying off their workers during the Covid-19 process. “, the report revealed.

Against Rs 200 billion promised in daily bets, only Rs 16 billion were distributed between them. Vulnerable families were promised 150 billion rupees, but 145 billion rupees were handed over. The Utility Stores package was 50 billion rupees but received 10 billion rupees. There was a promise to pay 100 billion rupees for electricity and gas bills, but the actual payments were 15 billion rupees.

Main irregularities

NDMA was the main coordinating agency for relief activities in the country. Against the funds of Rs33.3 billion that NDMA received, it spent Rs22.8 billion. But auditors found glaring irregularities.

“During the audit, a number of cases of poor procurement, poor management of contracts, delays in delivery of purchased items, poor storage management, etc. were observed. “

The auditors found poor procurement due to the installation of the Resource Management System (RMS) by NDMA with a cost of Rs 42.5 million. A loss of one million dollars was caused to the Treasury due to purchase of ventilators at higher rates and China donated $ 4 million for construction of 250 beds at Isolation Hospital and Infection Treatment Center (IHITC) , but the money was never used. There have been cases of overpayments to Chinese companies due to the purchase of ventilators.

NDMA did not adjust advances of Rs 690 million against payments made to the Frontier Works Organization for the renovation of the Haji complex in Rawalpindi, the arrangements for the quarantine facilities in Karachi and the establishment of the national control room in during the exercise.

During the NDMA audit, a considerable number of records and related documents were not produced for audit purposes, despite repeated written and verbal requests.

The NDMA failed to impose damages on the supplier companies, causing a loss of 2.7 billion rupees and 8.3 million dollars.

BISP

BISP used 133.3 billion rupees in fiscal year 2019-2020 and 13.1 million beneficiaries were paid.

The audit observed payments of Rs 6.6 billion to 484,402 relatively well-off recipients due to the lack of any clear policies that must be addressed before making any related future payments.

There have been irregular cash transfer payments to officials, including retirees and their spouses, to the tune of Rs 1.84 billion. Erroneous beneficiary profiling resulted in the release of cash transfers to both spouses worth Rs 1.6 billion.

Over Rs 16 million in Covid-19 cash transfer payments were made to beneficiaries who had filer status and were well-off. There was also a case of the withdrawal of Covid-19 cash grants from BISP and Zakat by the same beneficiaries worth Rs 318.7 million.

The auditors pointed to the irregular payment of cash transfers to beneficiaries who were excluded by NADRA during profiling checks but got away with 6.84 billion rupees. The irregular payment of Rs 1.8 billion was made to beneficiaries with poverty scores above the eligibility thresholds approved by the cabinet.

Auditors uncovered a major discrepancy and found inauthentic withdrawals of Covid-19 cash transfers out of districts / provinces to the tune of 12.8 billion rupees.

Auditors observed that in categories I to IV, emergency cash transfer withdrawals were reported outside provinces / districts by 2,048 officers operating in Quetta, Lasbela, Thatta, Jamshoro, Hyderabad and Khanewal. “This requires a proper investigation,” the AGP recommended.

Thanks to fake biometrics, 1.7 million rupees were withdrawn.

Other departments

The audit found that the acquisitions of nine items were made at higher rates resulting in a loss of Rs 7 million. There were also cases of non-delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by UNICEF worth Rs 1.3 billion. The Rs 10million gap was found in cases of transportation and food items for returning passengers from overseas, handled by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

There was also the irregular functioning of the bank account by a single signatory. Cases of non-reconciliation of bank accounts and irregular cash payments instead of crossed checks to businesses have also come to light.

USC

AGP reported a loss of 1.4 billion rupees due to irregular and poorly planned sugar purchases. Another loss of 1.6 billion rupees was caused by irregular purchases of ghee / cooking oil and the unavailability of certificates of fitness for ghee / oils worth over 1.4 billion rupees .

USC caused a loss of Rs 100 million due to the purchase of sugar at rates higher than the prevailing market wholesale rates. There was one case of irregular purchase of Atta from flour mills valued at Rs 95.3 million.

The loss of 323 million rupees was caused by failure to meet prescribed flour specifications and another expense of 1.7 billion rupees incurred without laboratory test reports. USC also over-subsidized the claims by increasing the profit ratio due to the purchase of sugar.

Defense

The auditors noted 1.9 billion rupees the non-reconciliation of allocations and expenses related to Covid-19 in two different cases.

Rs 200million Covid-19 funds have been diverted to paying off debts and purchasing normal heart medication. During an audit of the Rawalpindi Combined Military Hospital, it was found from the file that items of PPE of the same specifications were purchased at higher rates ignoring the lowest rates available in the hospital. comparative state of the offers.

The irregular payment of Rs 235 million was made to Pakistan International Airlines without completing the required formalities against the shipment of exactly the same cargo to be carried by the armed forces service plane.

