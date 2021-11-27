Donald Trump Jr and Ted Cruz Troll WHO for ignoring “Xi” in the name of the Omicron variant





Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Donald Trump Jr. criticized the World Health Organization (WHO) for ignoring the Greek letter Xi by naming a new variant of COVID-19. The WHO announced on Friday that the COVID variant known as B.1.1.529 is a variant of concern (VOC) and has been named the Omicron variant, skipping the letters Xi and Nu. The health organization used the Greek alphabet to denote variants to make it easier for an unscientific audience to discuss the virus, but the choice of Omicron has led to backlash. Donald Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, tweeted on Friday: “As far as I’m concerned, the original will always be the Xi variant.” It is a reference to Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose last name bears obvious similarities in English to the Greek letter Xi. However, they are pronounced differently. Senator Ted Cruz also voiced similar criticisms, retweeting an editor of The telegraph newspaper which reported that Xi was ignored to “avoid stigmatizing an area.” “If the WHO is so afraid of the Chinese Communist Party, how can it be trusted to call it the next time it tries to cover up a catastrophic global pandemic?” Cruz wrote. In naming the variant, the WHO also ignored the Greek letter Nu. A spokesperson, Dr Margaret Harris, said The New York Post On Friday, regarding Nu, “the reasoning was that people would get confused by thinking this was the new variant, rather than a name.” The new variant was initially called Nu in the media, but the WHO had yet to make a designation at that time. “And Xi because it’s a common last name and we agreed [to] naming rules that avoid using place names, names of people, animals, etc. to avoid stigma, ”Harris said. Xi is a relatively common surname, and according to the Forbears genealogy portal, it is the 708th most common surname in the world, with one in 9,415 people bearing this name. The name Xi appears in China more than anywhere else. Former President Trump and some of his allies have called COVID-19 a “Chinese virus” or “Wuhan flu” – named after the region of China where it was first detected – but the WHO discouraged the use of such terms. “Viruses know no borders and they don’t care about your ethnicity, the color of your skin or how much money you have in the bank,” said Mike Ryan, executive director of the emergency program at WHO, in March of last year.

