Boris Johnson’s failed Irish crossing highlights Denmark’s success





The end of this year saw Boris Johnson rescind his £ 335 billion post-Brexit pledge to build a bridge between the UK and Ireland. As a Scotsman, this failure really made me appreciate my experiences of the Øresund Bridge in Denmark which connects Sweden and the important benefits it brings to Danish citizens.

SNP MP John Nicolson summed up Johnson’s abandoned plan well when he said “maybe he will offer hot air balloons for the crossing instead.” After voting broadly to stay in the EU, the possibility of a direct route to Northern Ireland was, for a few in Scotland, a sign of optimism. However, the possibility that the UK government would seek to forge a new relationship with our close neighbors, albeit unrealistically, has now turned out to be a mere disappointment. Some of the problems encountered by the project are reminiscent of those encountered with crossing the Øresund Strait from Denmark to Sweden, where munitions from World War II caused a setback. READ MORE: Cost of ‘Boris Bridge’ from Scotland to Northern Ireland revealed The difference between the two is that the munitions dumped at Beaufort’s Dyke between Scotland and Ireland are substantial and include nuclear waste. When my home in Dumfries and Galloway made the news as one of the suggested sites for the bridge, this was one of my first concerns. In recent years, a phosphorus bomb has even washed up on the coasts of the region surrounding Stranraer. However, the sheer size of such a project makes it unlikely. The potential crossing from Portpatrick to Larne would be four times that of the Øresund Bridge. The completion of the Øresund Bridge brought about an economic and social change felt to this day and envied by nations around the world. With Copenhagen the closest Danish city to bridges, just an 8 hour drive from Germany, Denmark has become a gateway between the heart of Europe and the Baltic / far north nations. The opening of the bridge in 2000 brought many benefits to Danish citizens, connecting Denmark with the Swedish city of Malmö and expanding possibilities for bilateral trade. It was penniless in taxpayer dollars, as the cost of construction was funded by a joint loan between governments and recouped through tolls. READ MORE: Boris Johnson’s plan for Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge suspended Many Danes now travel to the Swedish city of Malmö, as the train journey only takes about an hour, the journey time is obviously significantly shorter by car. In fact, an annual report found that the bridge made a gain of DKK 1.47 million just from road traffic in 2019. The Swedish city is also considered to be reasonably cheaper to live in than parts of Denmark. The attraction it brings to tourists is another of the major advantages of the crossing that I have personally experienced. The project inadvertently had the advantage of connecting the line from Copenhagen Airport to central Copenhagen and Malmö, greatly increasing accessibility between nations. The Øresund Bridge is to be commended for its success. Not just a model example of engineering, but of cooperation between nations which should be a model for Scotland in the future.

