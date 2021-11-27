Jokowi promotes achievement of WHO immunization targets at 13th ASEM Summit





JAKARTA, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) calls on leaders of Asian and European countries to work together to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, which is still not over. Currently, over 7.6 billion doses of vaccine have been injected, however, the gap in vaccine access remains large. “(In total) 64.99% of the population in rich countries received at least one dose of vaccine, while in poor countries only 6.48%,” Jokowi said in his speech during his participation in the 13th Summit Asia-Europe (ASEM). Virtually from the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Friday (11/26/2021). Jokowi added that the WHO vaccination target was still elusive. It is estimated that nearly 80 countries will not reach the goal of immunizing 40% of the population by the end of 2021. In fact, at the same time, more than 100 million doses of vaccine in the G7 countries are unused and expired. “At this meeting, I invite all of us to change this situation. The WHO immunization target must be met by all countries. For this reason, dose sharing should be encouraged, vaccine production is increased and the absorption capacity of vaccine recipient countries is increased, ”Jokowi said. Meanwhile, in the long term, Jokowi calls on ASEM leaders to continue strengthening the governance and architecture of global health. It will also be one of the main agendas of the Indonesian Presidency of the G-20. “In this regard, WHO needs to be strengthened. The pandemic treaty must be supported by all countries and a health financing mechanism for developing countries must be put in place, ”Jokowi explained. At the same time, regarding the acceleration of economic recovery, Jokowi shared two main things that require close cooperation from ASEM leaders, namely the energy transition and the digital transition. The transition to new and renewable energies, continued the President, must continue to be encouraged but must also be placed in the context of achieving the SDGs. “Investment and technology transfer are the key words,” Jokowi said. In addition, inclusion is also seen as very important so that the well-being gap does not widen and no one is left behind. Inclusion can be achieved if digital access is improved. “The digital economy is the future of our economy. Let’s work together so that we can rise up together and rise up stronger,” Jokowi said. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Director General for America and Europe at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I Gede Ngurah Swajaya, also accompanied the President at the event. Publisher: Mount Kunjana ([email protected])

