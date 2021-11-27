Politics
Erdogan takes another hit to read with his defense of low rates
The beleaguered Turkish Lira slipped 4% on Friday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan doubled down on his widely criticized low rate policy, ending a volatile week in which the currency plunged to all-time lows.
Erdogan’s pledge to ease monetary policy and protect Turks from being “trampled” by high interest rates pushed the lira to 12.628 against the dollar in an end-of-session decline to 1428 GMT.
The currency has lost as much as 45% of its value this year, with about half of those losses since the start of last week alone.
It hit 13.45 in a historic 15% sell-off on Tuesday that was sparked by two more speeches by Erdogan in the past 10 days in which he defended the central bank’s decision to cut its key rate to 15%, despite an inflation of 20%.
The reading spiral upended household spending plans, disrupted the supply of some medicines and briefly halted sales of some other imports like cell phones.
Many opposition economists and lawmakers have called for an immediate policy reversal and elections, as the government increasingly backs Erdogan’s push for a monetary stimulus despite the risks, including a strong erosion of Turkish income.
The deputy finance minister and the central bank said inflation – which is expected to rise higher – will stabilize soon and that monetary easing has helped boost commercial lending.
“These interest rates will go down. We will not let our people or our farmers be trampled on by interest rates,” Erdogan said, adding that Turkey was committed to its new economic policy which emphasizes production, employment and a current account surplus.
Speaking in the Aegean coastal province of Izmir, Erdogan reiterated his opposition to the notion of support from the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank.
“It’s hard to see how Turkish policymakers will come out of this given their reluctance to engage in more orthodox policies,” said Magdalena Polan, senior economist, Central Europe and Middle East, PGIM Fixed Income.
She said that measures should be taken: either higher rates and more credible policies; or unorthodox steps as used in the past – the risk of which increased.
Economists say the depreciation of the currency will push inflation, already four times above the official target, towards 30% next year. It will peak at 20.7% in three years in November, according to a Reuters poll.
No turning back
Officials told Reuters that Erdogan ignored calls, even from his government, to reverse the policy. Instead, he defended his position and pledged to win a “war of economic independence”.
Deputy Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said “there is no problem” with a key rate below the inflation rate, despite the deeply negative real return.
“We need to assess the Turkish economy from a wider window, rather than from a narrow perspective taking only the exchange rate as a basis,” he said on Twitter Thursday evening.
Income generated by the low rates would be directed to key imports such as energy, Nebati added. “The manipulative attacks on the Turkish lira over our low interest rate policy will not seriously harm our economy.”
Nebati boss Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan, who is seen to follow orthodox policy, has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent months and there has been speculation that he may be ousted. The Palace did not comment.
Asked about the speculation, Meral Aksener, leader of the opposition IYI party, told Turkish FOX TV that Nebati looks likely to succeed Elvan, which could again undermine her reading.
Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu met with banking sector officials on Thursday evening and discussed the rate cuts with them, saying they were working in harmony with the sector.
On Friday, the central bank said that revisions to its monetary policy since September had started a resumption in commercial lending growth.
