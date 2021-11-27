Politics
Jokowi’s anger towards Pertamina and Ahok’s firm reaction
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The President Commissioner of PT Pertamina (Persero) Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok also confirmed the problems presented by President Joko Widodo regarding Pertamina.
“It’s absolutely true (what Jokowi says). Okay and okay,” he told CNBC Indonesia, quoted on Saturday (11/27/2021).
Previously, Jokowi was angry with Pertamina because there were many issues that could not be resolved, ranging from investments, to the amount of oil imports, to the slow development of the Oil Refinery (BBM) project.
Ahok said he would submit it to the Ministry of Public Enterprise (BUMN) for a management review and assessment.
“It is submitted to the Ministry of Public Enterprises to assess and evaluate management,” he explained when asked what was Pertamina’s follow-up to the president’s instructions.
It is known that Jokowi’s disappointment was expressed when he gave instructions to the commissioners and directors of Pertamina and PT PLN (Persero).
The briefing was also attended by SOE Minister Erick Thohir, Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM), Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno, President Commissioner by Pertamina Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, President Director of Pertamina Nicke Widyawati, President PLN Commissioner Amien Sunaryadi and PLN Director Director Zulkifli Zaini at the State Palace, Presidential Palace complex, Jakarta, last Tuesday (16/11).
Some of the things Jokowi complained about, including the slowness of the investment process when potential investors were already lining up to cooperate, the lack of transparency on government missions such as fuel distribution and high imports of fuel. oil.
In addition, there are new projects for the new BBM or Grass Root Refinery (GRR) refinery in Tuban, East Java and the PT Trans Pacific Petrochemical Indotama (TPPI) refinery which is considered to be operating slowly.
Jokowi revealed that behind the start Rosneft wanted to invest with Pertamina, but Pertamina didn’t get him quickly. In fact, only 5% has been achieved.
“For years Pertamina has known Rosneft in Tuban wants to invest. It’s already started, I understand Rosneft wants to be fast, but we don’t want it to be fast,” Jokowi explained, quoted from a video. uploaded to the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel.
“This is a huge investment, 168 trillion rupees, but the achievement is only about 5.8 trillion rupees,” he continued.
Jokowi also mentioned the development of the expansion of the TPPI refinery, also located in East Java. Although this project has been launched since he was first appointed president in 2014.
“Nearby, there is also the TPPI, the investment is $ 3.8 billion. In addition, we’ve been there for years, then there was a problem, we didn’t not yet traveled, ”Jokowi said.
In front of Pertamina CEO Nicke Widyawati, Jokowi said at that point he shouted at the former Pertamina CEO for delaying the execution.
Indeed, according to him, if the TPPI was built successfully, it will be a solution for Indonesia to substitute imported goods, so that the Indonesian balance of transactions does not swell.
“So when Mrs President Director (Nicke), I went there the last time, Mrs President Director told me this story, I fell in love because it was true, I was told the same thing, you know, ”he said.
“I don’t want to hear this story anymore, I heard it in the stories of previous CEOs. I’m frank, that’s okay,” Jokowi said again.
However, Pertamina does not only manage two refinery projects. There are several other oil refinery projects that have been started by Pertamina and so far none have been completed.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
(roy / roy)
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20211127135651-4-294881/murkanya-jokowi-ke-pertamina-dan-reaksi-tegas-ahok
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]