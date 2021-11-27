Jokowi’s anger towards Pertamina and Ahok’s firm reaction

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The President Commissioner of PT Pertamina (Persero) Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok also confirmed the problems presented by President Joko Widodo regarding Pertamina.

“It’s absolutely true (what Jokowi says). Okay and okay,” he told CNBC Indonesia, quoted on Saturday (11/27/2021).

Previously, Jokowi was angry with Pertamina because there were many issues that could not be resolved, ranging from investments, to the amount of oil imports, to the slow development of the Oil Refinery (BBM) project.

Ahok said he would submit it to the Ministry of Public Enterprise (BUMN) for a management review and assessment.

“It is submitted to the Ministry of Public Enterprises to assess and evaluate management,” he explained when asked what was Pertamina’s follow-up to the president’s instructions.

It is known that Jokowi’s disappointment was expressed when he gave instructions to the commissioners and directors of Pertamina and PT PLN (Persero).

The briefing was also attended by SOE Minister Erick Thohir, Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM), Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno, President Commissioner by Pertamina Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, President Director of Pertamina Nicke Widyawati, President PLN Commissioner Amien Sunaryadi and PLN Director Director Zulkifli Zaini at the State Palace, Presidential Palace complex, Jakarta, last Tuesday (16/11).

Some of the things Jokowi complained about, including the slowness of the investment process when potential investors were already lining up to cooperate, the lack of transparency on government missions such as fuel distribution and high imports of fuel. oil.

In addition, there are new projects for the new BBM or Grass Root Refinery (GRR) refinery in Tuban, East Java and the PT Trans Pacific Petrochemical Indotama (TPPI) refinery which is considered to be operating slowly.

Jokowi revealed that behind the start Rosneft wanted to invest with Pertamina, but Pertamina didn’t get him quickly. In fact, only 5% has been achieved.

“For years Pertamina has known Rosneft in Tuban wants to invest. It’s already started, I understand Rosneft wants to be fast, but we don’t want it to be fast,” Jokowi explained, quoted from a video. uploaded to the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel.

“This is a huge investment, 168 trillion rupees, but the achievement is only about 5.8 trillion rupees,” he continued.

Jokowi also mentioned the development of the expansion of the TPPI refinery, also located in East Java. Although this project has been launched since he was first appointed president in 2014.

“Nearby, there is also the TPPI, the investment is $ 3.8 billion. In addition, we’ve been there for years, then there was a problem, we didn’t not yet traveled, ”Jokowi said.

In front of Pertamina CEO Nicke Widyawati, Jokowi said at that point he shouted at the former Pertamina CEO for delaying the execution.

Indeed, according to him, if the TPPI was built successfully, it will be a solution for Indonesia to substitute imported goods, so that the Indonesian balance of transactions does not swell.

“So when Mrs President Director (Nicke), I went there the last time, Mrs President Director told me this story, I fell in love because it was true, I was told the same thing, you know, ”he said.

“I don’t want to hear this story anymore, I heard it in the stories of previous CEOs. I’m frank, that’s okay,” Jokowi said again.

However, Pertamina does not only manage two refinery projects. There are several other oil refinery projects that have been started by Pertamina and so far none have been completed.

