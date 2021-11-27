Was the new variant called Omicron to avoid angering China?

The relationship between China and the World Health Organization has come under new scrutiny after the United Nations body appeared to ignore the Greek letter “Xi” and call the new variant of Covid “Omicron” in place.

Last night, WHO drew criticism from Chinese hawks after naming the mutation “Omicron” instead of “Nu” or “Xi”.

The United Nations body used Greek letters such as “Alpha”, “Beta” and “Delta” to describe the variants, claiming on its website that it would be “easier and more convenient to be discussed by a non-scientific audience “.

However, his decision to name the southern African variant “Omicron” has sparked speculation that the WHO has deliberately ignored “Xi” to avoid angering Chinese President Xi Jinping.

President Xi is said to have significant influence over WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a former Ethiopian minister whose country has been one of the main beneficiaries of Chinese investments.

Tedros has been accused of using his role to make other preferable appointments in Beijing, including making Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe a goodwill ambassador.

The Chinese government has been accused of using an “aggressive” influence campaign on the WHO’s response to the first Covid outbreak, which made it miss its chance to stop the pandemic. It is also alleged that the independence of the United Nations body was eroded before the global spread of the virus in early 2020.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz retweeted a Telegraph editor who quoted a WHO source as saying Xi was ignored to “avoid stigmatizing an area.”

Cases of Omicron have already been detected in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium. It is not yet known whether the variant arrived in the Netherlands yesterday, but Dutch authorities are sequencing passenger testing

What do we know about the Omicron variant? Scientists said they were concerned about the B.1.1.529 variant, named by the World Health Organization as Omicron, because it has around 30 different mutations – double the amount found in the Delta variant. Mutations contain features seen in all of the other variants as well as traits that have never been seen before. British scientists first became aware of the new strain on November 23 after samples were uploaded to a coronavirus variant tracking website in South Africa, Hong Kong, and then Botswana. On Friday it was confirmed that cases had been identified in Israel and Belgium, but there are currently no known cases in the UK. Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), told Good Morning Britain on Friday that sequencing was underway in the UK to determine if any cases had already been imported. Work is also underway to see if the new variant can cause a new infection in people who have already had a coronavirus or a vaccine, or if the decline in immunity may play a role. Professor James Naismith, director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute in Oxford, said the new variant will “almost certainly” make vaccines less effective, although they will still offer protection. Pfizer / BioNTech, which produced a vaccine against Covid-19, is already studying the ability of the new variant to evade vaccines.

“If the WHO is so afraid of the Chinese Communist Party, how can it be trusted to call it the next time it tries to cover up a catastrophic global pandemic?” Mr. Cruz said.

Wall Street Journal columnist Ben Zimmer suggested, “Kudos to the WHO for ignoring the potentially confusing names Nu and Xi and going straight to Omicron.”

A WHO spokesperson told the New York Post he avoided “Nu” because he was concerned that “people would think it was the new variant, rather than a name.”

They added, “And Xi because it’s a common last name and we agreed [to] naming rules that avoid using place names, names of people, animals, etc. to avoid stigma. ‘

Earlier this year, a Sunday Times investigation revealed Beijing’s efforts to control WHO decision-making, sabotage investigations and even install officials.

The newspaper says the WHO has not publicly challenged Chinese disinformation, delayed declaring an international emergency and discouraged governments from imposing travel bans on China to protect its economy.

It has also been suggested that officials have struck a “behind-the-scenes deal” with the Chinese to water down the investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

This meant moving scientists away from the theory that the coronavirus had actually escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, rather than coming from wild animals to a wet market in the city in December 2019.

The theory was first dismissed as “extremely unlikely” by the WHO, but now experts say there may have been “human error” in the lab.

At the heart of the newspaper’s claims, the close ties between the WHO leadership and China have had an impact on its ability to challenge the country in the face of the emergence of the virus.

It is suggested that China has for some time used leverage on poorer countries to install its favorite figures in key roles at the WHO as well as other UN-governed bodies.

The leader among WHO decision-makers is Tedros, who is a longtime friend of China. He visited President Xi in January 2020, two months before the start of the pandemic.

Between 2000 and 2012, there were around 130 official Chinese funding projects in Zimbabwe, some totaling hundreds of millions of pounds to build hydroelectric dams and provide agricultural machinery.

In June last year, Zimbabwe was one of 53 countries to support Hong Kong’s national security law at the United Nations, ridiculed by Western countries as a crackdown on protesters and freedom of speech by China.

Professor Richard Ebright, a member of the America’s Infectious Disease Society, told The Times that China’s efforts had a “decisive role” in the agency’s failure to act.

“There was no scientific, medical or political justification for the position adopted by the WHO in January and February 2020. It was entirely based on maintaining satisfactory ties with the Chinese government,” he said.

“Through this process, WHO has actively resisted and hampered the efforts of other countries to implement effective border controls that could have limited the spread, if not contained the spread of the epidemic.”

Supporting Tedros in particular had a “remarkably high return on investment” for the funds and influence used to help him get elected.

A spokesperson for the organization hit back at the claims, saying: “The top priority for the WHO is to end the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

They later added: “The Sunday Times article is riddled with inaccuracies, lies, half-truths, unsubstantiated assertions, willful distortions and the intentional omission of anything that did not fit. the predetermined premise of the story.

“There have been several independent reviews of the global response to Covid-19, including the work of the WHO, and these reviews note the work of the organization and the early warnings we have issued.

“Frankly, the WHO’s top priority is ending the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are helping countries implement comprehensive, evidence-based responses, based on the consistent use of public health measures and the fair use of lifesaving tools, including vaccines.

“In particular, we are working to enable all countries to immunize health workers, the elderly and other vulnerable groups, at a time when 75% of immunizations have taken place in just 10 countries.”