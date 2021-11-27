Gogglebox fans all have the same complaint after watching Boris Johnson’s bizarre Peppa Pig World speech





GOGGLEBOX fans all had the same complaint after watching Boris Johnson’s truly embarrassing speech about Peppa Pig World. The Friday night episode of the Channel 4 show saw the cast covering their eyes as Boris’ rambling tangent played out across their TV screens. 3 Gogglebox viewers were left behind by Boris Johnson’s speech on Peppa Pig World 3 The Prime Minister told the country’s top chefs in Newcastle this week: ‘Peppa Pig World is really my kind of place’ Earlier this week, the PM hailed the geniusPeppa Pig World as my kind of place after visiting with family last weekend – in a weird speech to business leaders. Boris recalled his recent visit to the amusement park, where he was seen with his son Wilf and wife Carrie enjoying a day out. They were spotted on the Grampy Rabbits Sailing Club boat ride in Hampshire Park this weekend. And the Prime Minister told the country’s top chefs in Newcastle: “Yesterday I went, as we all have to, to Peppa Pig World. “I love it. Peppa Pig World is really my kind of place. It has very safe streets, discipline in schools, a strong emphasis on new transit systems – even if they’re a bit stereotypical about Papa Pig. Viewers were quick to comment on his bizarre rant, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts. Attached to a photo of Goggleboxs Mary Killen with her head in her hands, someone wrote: “Just one of Gogglebox’s reactions to Boris Johnsons Peppa Pig’s meltdown.” Someone else said: “My eight year old son just asked what’s wrong with Borish Johnson regarding his Peppa Pig World speech.” Another fan, meanwhile, could barely believe what they were seeing and wrote, “Just put Gogglebox on and I’m at a loss for words. Why is Boris Johnson talking about Peppa Pig World? What an absolute melon he is. “ News of Boriss’s collapse comes as the controversial prime minister has vowed tax cuts are coming soon – as he scrambles to get his wobbly week back on track. Last night, the Prime Minister told a room full of billionaire conservative donors: We are going to cut your taxes soon. His spokesperson yesterday spoke out against claims BoJo lost his mojo, telling reporters he was physically fine after suffering from a cold last week. And Number 10 insisted that Mr Johnson is very focused on delivering services to the public. 3 BoJo was spotted on one of the amusement park’s many rides

