IMF pushes Pak PM to disclose spending on COVID-19 relief program





ANI | Update: November 27, 2021 at 3:24 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov. 27 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) pressured Imran Khan’s government to disclose expenses related to the COVID-19 assistance program for audit, which further disclosed irregularities worth 40 billion Pakistani rupees (PKR). Pakistan released its COVID-19 spending on Friday after six months of pressure from the International Monetary Fund. Pakistan has released its audit report on COVID-19 spending at the IMF, in which a distortion of more than PKR 40 billion was exposed, Tribune reported. payments to ineligible recipients, cash withdrawals via fake biometric data, and purchases of substandard products by Utility Stores Corporation (USC) for consumption. It would appear that the designated auditors attempted to investigate expenditure of PKR 354.3 billion, but revealed irregularities worth PKR 40 billion. According to the audit reports, the major discrepancy was found under the banner of Benazir Income Support Program followed by Utility Stores Corporation Pakistan. Apart from that, questions have been raised for questionable and irregular spending by Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority and the Ministry of Defense, Tribune reported.

The said audit involved a careful examination of the accounts of government agencies and emergency aid departments in Pakistan, in the context of COVID-19-related spending, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. 1.4 billion euros dollars donated by the United Nations International Monetary Fund to the Pakistani government, Tribune reported. Tribune cited the main issues disclosed by AGP as “cases of poor procurement, delays in delivery of purchased items, purchases without proper needs assessment, cases of weak financial controls, lack of record keeping and non-production of records to audit authorities. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan approved a PKR 1.240 billion stimulus package to fight COVID-19 in March of the previous year. The aim of the economic package was to control the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring adequate medical facilities across the country as well as economic and trade assistance, Tribune reported. further claimed that due to less financial assistance, Pakistan could not cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and endured economic hardship. take full advantage of the announced package resulting in suffering, economic hardship and many private factories laying off their workers during the Covid-19 process, ”the report says. (ANI)

