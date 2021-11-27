Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes for GOP House chairman’s vote if Republicans regain majority in 2022





“We know Kevin McCarthy has a problem in our conference. He doesn’t have the full support to be a speaker,” Greene said in an episode of Florida Rep Matt Gaetz’s podcast that aired Thursday morning. “He doesn’t have the voices that are there, because a lot of us are very upset about not holding Republicans to account, while conservatives like me, Paul Gosar and many others are constantly taking abuse from them. Democrats. ” Greene, who previously told reporters she would present a list of demands to win her vote as president, mentioned some of the challenges facing McCarthy in his quest for the president’s hammer. Among her demands, the Republican told Gaetz that she wanted her fellow GOP representatives. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming be expelled from the Republican House conference for serving on the Jan.6 committee, something McCarthy has so far resisted. She also said she had no respect for the current leadership of the GOP.

Greene’s command comes amid frustration among some Republicans with the leadership of the GOP House as McCarthy contemplates the position of House leader. Trump’s allies in Congress – who have expressed skepticism and frustration with McCarthy in recent weeks – have already started to beef up in the potential speaker race, which is still over a year away.

According to party margins, McCarthy could have a math problem if these Trump allies stick together. The House Freedom Caucus, which previously denied McCarthy the presidency, is made up of about 40 members.

Some in Trump’s orbit, including Gaetz and former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, have also teased that Trump should play the president’s hammer, a move that could be designed to warn McCarthy and remind him the influence that the MAGA wing of the party would have in the race of a speaker. Greene also wants to see moderate Representative John Katko, a Republican ally of New York and McCarthy, lose his first place on the House Homeland Security Committee. Katko, who represents a key swing district, backed the bipartisan infrastructure bill, voted to impeach Trump, and backed the Democrat-led effort to remove Greene from his committees.

“Katko is not a Republican. He is a Democrat,” Greene said. “Our conference and the NRCC must stop playing this majority game.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/25/politics/marjorie-taylor-greene-kevin-mccarthy/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

