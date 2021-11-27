Turkish court extends activists’ detention despite pressure





ISTANBUL (AP) A Turkish court on Friday extended the jail term for philanthropist Osman Kavala, whose case sparked a diplomatic crisis with the United States and other Western countries after demanding his release. The court ruling paves the way for the Council of Europe to launch infringement proceedings against Turkey. Kavala was held without conviction for more than four years, prompting allegations of political persecution against the businessman amid international criticism of Ankara’s crackdown on opponents. This trial is yet another brazen episode in the relentless political persecution for which the European Court has condemned Turkey, said Nils Muiznieks, Director of Amnesty International Europe. When a state shows such disregard for its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe must take action and initiate infringement proceedings. The Council of Europe, a 47-member bloc that defends human rights, warned Turkey in September that it would start proceedings unless it releases Kavala before a ministerial meeting next week. The process could lead to the suspension of Turkey’s membership or voting rights, further isolating Ankara and threatening a key link with Europe. Ambassadors from 10 countries, including the United States, Germany and France, last month called for Kavalas’ immediate release in accordance with a 2019 European Court of Human Rights ruling. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to expel the envoys before backing down. The decisions of the European courts are binding on its members and had demanded the release of Kavalas two years ago pending his trial, saying his imprisonment was aimed at silencing him and was not supported by evidence of ‘an offense. Turkey claimed he was being held in accordance with the decisions of its independent judiciary. Kavala, 64, is accused of funding nationwide anti-government protests in 2013 and helping orchestrate an attempted coup three years later. He denies the charges, which carry a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Kavala did not attend Friday’s hearing at Istanbul’s 13th High Criminal Court. He had previously said his presence via video link from Istanbul Silivri prison made no sense and that a fair trial was no longer possible. His wife Ayse Bugra, opposition MPs and foreign diplomats were present. Riot police and water cannon vehicles were stationed outside the courthouse. Kavala was acquitted in February last year of charges relating to the 2013 Gezi protests, but the decision was overturned and linked to charges relating to the attempted coup. His trial is now part of a merged case involving 51 other defendants, including fans of Besiktas football club who were acquitted six years ago of charges related to the Gezi protests before that decision was also overturned. The breakdown in relations between Turkey and the West stems in part from criticism of its human rights record since the failure of the putsch, which left some 250 dead, and of a foreign policy that ‘often disagreed with other NATO members. Ankara is also facing an economic crisis which has seen the lira reach record levels over the past two months, losing 20% ​​of its value in November. Kavalas ‘ties to billionaire financier George Soros’ Open Society Foundation proved important in his case, with Erdogan calling him the remnant of Soros in his speeches. The next hearing will take place on January 17.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com/news/world/middleeast/2021/11/26/turkish-court-extends-activists-detention-despite-pressure.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos