WHO eschews the Greek alphabet Xi and names the new variant of Covid Omicron. Here’s why | World news

The new variant of Covid first identified in South Africa was named omicron by the World Health Organization on Friday. The SARS-CoV-2 variants are named after the Greek alphabets, but to name omicron, the experts skipped two letters Nu and Xi and chose omicron instead. In fact, Nu started appearing on social media platforms after news of a new variant of Covid was published, as Nu was the possible choice for the name of this new variant, which is said to be more transmissible than other variants. .

Omicron comes next to Nu and Xi, alphabets that WHO experts have cautiously avoided. According to experts, Nu was avoided because this alphabet is confusing with the English word new. And Xi has been avoided so that the name is not misinterpreted as a reference to Chinese Premier Xi Jinping.

If the WHO is so afraid of the Chinese Communist Party, how can it be trusted to call it the next time it tries to cover up a catastrophic global pandemic? https://t.co/wURdLcdqw2 – Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 26, 2021

Paul Nuki, editor of the Telegraph, shared a quote from a source at the WHO who said alphabets were deliberately avoided. “Nu had been ignored to avoid confusion with the new word and Xi had been ignored to avoid stigmatizing an area,” the court read, without mentioning the area.

Omicron is the fifteenth letter of the Greek alphabet. The letter is derived from the Phoenician letter ayin.

“Based on the evidence presented indicating a detrimental change in the epidemiology of COVID-19, TAG-VE has advised WHO that this variant should be designated as a VOC, and WHO has designated B.1.1.529 like a VOC, named Omicron, “the WHO said on Friday.