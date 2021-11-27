Jokowi says Indonesia is ready to help Afghanistan

President Joko Widodo highlighted the humanitarian crisis that arose in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power. Indonesia, Jokowi said, is ready to provide assistance to the people.

This was conveyed by the president during the retreat session of the 13th ASEM summit which was held virtually from the presidential palace in Bogor on Friday (11/26).





“Currently, inclusive governance has not materialized. The humanitarian situation is deteriorating. About 23 million Afghans are at risk of a food crisis. Humanitarian aid is a priority. We are committed to providing assistance, including capacity assistance, ”Jokowi said.

In addition, there are two other main issues of concern to Indonesia. The first is related to the empowerment of women. Indonesia, Jokowi said, wants to help ensure that the Taliban’s promise to respect women’s rights in Afghanistan can be fulfilled immediately.

This is why Indonesia is ready to take advantage of the Indonesia-Afghanistan forum Women’s Solidarity Network to increase cooperation for the empowerment of women there.





“We are also ready to offer scholarships to Afghan women. We will continue our efforts to empower Afghan women through cooperation with various parties,” he said.

The second, Jokowi continued, is related to cooperation between the ulama. He fully understands the important role of the ulama in society. In 2018, Indonesia hosted a trilateral meeting of Afghan-Pakistani-Indonesian ulemas to support the peace process.

“Although the situation in Afghanistan is different, the ulemas still play an important role. We are ready to facilitate the dialogue between the ulemas, including the Afghan clerics,” he explained.

Help Afghanistan





International relations observer Teuku Rezasyah believes that ASEM leaders, especially Western countries, must contribute to efforts to help the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, as Jokowi said.

He believes that Indonesia is the only country that has the ability to communicate well and negotiate with the Afghan government and people without being hostile.

It is about the diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Indonesia which have been well established in the past.

Therefore, he said, Europe must be able to take advantage of the momentum offered by Indonesia to be able to participate in helping the problems that exist in Afghanistan. Indeed, according to Reza, Europe also has an interest in being able to forge fairly good relations with Afghanistan, considering that the country is a fairly rich country.

For this reason, Europe must be ready with programmed help (for example) in the area of ​​accelerating regeneration, as women feel marginalized there because they are prohibited from working, going at school, etc. “Said Reza to FLY.

“This stigma is slowly evolving, and I think only Indonesia can talk to religious figures, to the government, to the Afghan opposition. If the West wants to talk about it no may, Europe is a colonizing power, he added.





If Europe, Reza said, cannot capitalize well on this momentum, it is possible that China will use it to cooperate with Afghanistan.

For example, if China is smart, OK together, Afghanistan could create international airports as sophisticated as Riyadh airport for example. Afghanistan is rich, there is tourism, there is very expensive future energy, “he said.

“So it could be China lure Afghanistan with a long-term project such as special mining airport, special tourism, this can fantastic and can shake up Europe in such a way, he explained.

Vaccination gap

Besides the Afghanistan issue, the President also highlighted the COVID-19 vaccination deficit issue that still occurs today.

In a press conference call after the event, Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi revealed that the COVID-19 vaccination gap between rich and poor countries is widening. Retno explained that so far, 64.99% of the population in rich countries have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while only 6.48% of poor countries have received it.





If this continues, Retno said, the goal set by the World Health Organization (WHO) for each country to complete a full dose vaccination of 40% of its population by the end of 2021 will not be not reached.

The President stressed the importance of ensuring that all countries can meet the WHO vaccination target. This can be done, among other things, by fulfilling commitments dose sharing immediately, by increasing global vaccine production and strengthening the absorptive capacity of vaccine recipient countries, Retno said.

In the long term, Jokowi, said Retno, calls on all ASEM partners to strengthen global health governance and architecture, including through pandemic treaties and new health financing mechanisms for health. developing countries. Retno assured that the issue of strengthening the global health architecture would be the main agenda of the Indonesian presidency at the G20 in 2022.

At the end of the event, Jokowi did not forget to stress to all ASEM leaders to intensify cooperation in two areas, namely the transition to new and renewable energies (EBT) through the investment and technology transfer, as well as an inclusive digital transition. [gi/ah]