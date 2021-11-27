Politics
Jokowi says Indonesia is ready to help Afghanistan
President Joko Widodo highlighted the humanitarian crisis that arose in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power. Indonesia, Jokowi said, is ready to provide assistance to the people.
This was conveyed by the president during the retreat session of the 13th ASEM summit which was held virtually from the presidential palace in Bogor on Friday (11/26).
“Currently, inclusive governance has not materialized. The humanitarian situation is deteriorating. About 23 million Afghans are at risk of a food crisis. Humanitarian aid is a priority. We are committed to providing assistance, including capacity assistance, ”Jokowi said.
In addition, there are two other main issues of concern to Indonesia. The first is related to the empowerment of women. Indonesia, Jokowi said, wants to help ensure that the Taliban’s promise to respect women’s rights in Afghanistan can be fulfilled immediately.
This is why Indonesia is ready to take advantage of the Indonesia-Afghanistan forum Women’s Solidarity Network to increase cooperation for the empowerment of women there.
“We are also ready to offer scholarships to Afghan women. We will continue our efforts to empower Afghan women through cooperation with various parties,” he said.
The second, Jokowi continued, is related to cooperation between the ulama. He fully understands the important role of the ulama in society. In 2018, Indonesia hosted a trilateral meeting of Afghan-Pakistani-Indonesian ulemas to support the peace process.
“Although the situation in Afghanistan is different, the ulemas still play an important role. We are ready to facilitate the dialogue between the ulemas, including the Afghan clerics,” he explained.
Help Afghanistan
International relations observer Teuku Rezasyah believes that ASEM leaders, especially Western countries, must contribute to efforts to help the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, as Jokowi said.
He believes that Indonesia is the only country that has the ability to communicate well and negotiate with the Afghan government and people without being hostile.
It is about the diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Indonesia which have been well established in the past.
Therefore, he said, Europe must be able to take advantage of the momentum offered by Indonesia to be able to participate in helping the problems that exist in Afghanistan. Indeed, according to Reza, Europe also has an interest in being able to forge fairly good relations with Afghanistan, considering that the country is a fairly rich country.
For this reason, Europe must be ready with programmed help (for example) in the area of accelerating regeneration, as women feel marginalized there because they are prohibited from working, going at school, etc. “Said Reza to FLY.
“This stigma is slowly evolving, and I think only Indonesia can talk to religious figures, to the government, to the Afghan opposition. If the West wants to talk about it no may, Europe is a colonizing power, he added.
If Europe, Reza said, cannot capitalize well on this momentum, it is possible that China will use it to cooperate with Afghanistan.
For example, if China is smart, OK together, Afghanistan could create international airports as sophisticated as Riyadh airport for example. Afghanistan is rich, there is tourism, there is very expensive future energy, “he said.
“So it could be China lure Afghanistan with a long-term project such as special mining airport, special tourism, this can fantastic and can shake up Europe in such a way, he explained.
Vaccination gap
Besides the Afghanistan issue, the President also highlighted the COVID-19 vaccination deficit issue that still occurs today.
In a press conference call after the event, Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi revealed that the COVID-19 vaccination gap between rich and poor countries is widening. Retno explained that so far, 64.99% of the population in rich countries have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while only 6.48% of poor countries have received it.
If this continues, Retno said, the goal set by the World Health Organization (WHO) for each country to complete a full dose vaccination of 40% of its population by the end of 2021 will not be not reached.
The President stressed the importance of ensuring that all countries can meet the WHO vaccination target. This can be done, among other things, by fulfilling commitments dose sharing immediately, by increasing global vaccine production and strengthening the absorptive capacity of vaccine recipient countries, Retno said.
In the long term, Jokowi, said Retno, calls on all ASEM partners to strengthen global health governance and architecture, including through pandemic treaties and new health financing mechanisms for health. developing countries. Retno assured that the issue of strengthening the global health architecture would be the main agenda of the Indonesian presidency at the G20 in 2022.
At the end of the event, Jokowi did not forget to stress to all ASEM leaders to intensify cooperation in two areas, namely the transition to new and renewable energies (EBT) through the investment and technology transfer, as well as an inclusive digital transition. [gi/ah]
Sources
2/ https://www.voaindonesia.com/a/jokowi-nyatakan-indonesia-siap-membantu-afganistan/6330043.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]