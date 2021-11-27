Trump teases 2024 again in Thanksgiving post





Donald Trump has once again teased a potential run for the White House in 2024, with a Thanksgiving message promising things will be fine again.

The post, referencing its Make America Great Again and Keep America Great campaign slogans from 2016 and 2020, respectively, told Americans not to worry.

A very interesting time in our country, but don’t worry we will be great again and we will all do it together, the former US president told his fans. America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction.

Too many generations of greatness are counting on us, Mr. Trump continued. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future awaits!

His remarks so far have been one of the strongest signs of his intention to run in 2024, when he will likely clash with US President Joe Biden.

Neither man has confirmed a race in 2024, although Mr Trump has strongly hinted that he will, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki this week suggested that Mr Bidens intended to do so.

The two would be the oldest person elected and inaugurated President of the United States if that happened.

Mr Trump, who has been raising funds nationally since refusing to accept his election defeat in 2020, has held a number of campaign-style rallies in early primary states, including Iowa This year.

He told Fox News earlier this month that he would likely announce a 2024 candidacy after the 2022 midterm election, with his Republican Party trying to take over the House and Senate.

I am certainly thinking about it and I can see it, Mr Trump said. I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and will probably announce it after the mid-terms.

Despite being impeached twice, including once for inciting an insurgency on the U.S. Capitol, Mr. Trump maintains fairly high levels of support among Republicans, including those in Congress.

Former aides have suggested, however, that he will not show up in 2024 because his fragile ego cannot bear to be seen as a double loser, as Michael Cohen, Mr Trump’s former lawyer, recently did. told CNN.

In 2018, Mr. Trump told Americans on Thanksgiving that he was very grateful for himself, after saying he was grateful to have a big family and to have made a huge difference in this country.

