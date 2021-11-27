PM Modi leads review of international flight resumption plan amid Omicron emergence





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led a review of plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new variant of the COVID-19 B.1.1.529 (Omicron) virus found in South Africa which has been designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO). In a two-hour meeting with senior central government officials, Modi stressed the need to monitor all international arrivals and testing according to guidelines, with a focus on countries identified at risk. The Prime Minister also asked the authorities to increase the vaccine coverage of the second dose against COVID-19 during the global meeting he chaired to review the public health preparedness and the situation of the COVID vaccination. -19. He ordered that genome sequencing samples be collected from international travelers and the community according to standards, tested through the network of laboratories already established under INSACOG and early warning signals identified for management. of COVID-19. He spoke about the need to increase sequencing efforts and make them larger. Central government officials have been instructed to coordinate with states to ensure that there are adequate buffer stocks of various drugs and to work with them to review the functioning of medical infrastructure, including pediatric facilities. Modi called on officials to coordinate with states to keep PSA’s oxygen plants and ventilators running smoothly. At the meeting, which was attended by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba; VK Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog; Home Secretary AK Bhalla; Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and others, the Prime Minister have been briefed on global trends in infections and cases of COVID-19. Officials pointed out that countries around the world have experienced several outbreaks of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Mr. Modi also reviewed the national situation regarding cases and test positivity rates. The Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of vaccination and the efforts of the Har Ghar Dastak campaign and was briefed on Omicron, as well as its characteristics and the impact observed in various countries. His [the new variants] The implications for India were also discussed, according to a statement released by the PMO. At the meeting, the prime minister spoke of the need to be proactive in light of the new variant and said people need to be more careful and follow precautions such as masking and social distancing. At the meeting, officials were urged to work closely with state governments to ensure that there is good outreach at state and district level. Mr Modi said intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in groups reporting higher cases and that required technical support should be provided to states reporting higher cases. He added that there was a need to raise awareness about the ventilation and aerial behavior of the virus.

