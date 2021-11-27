Xi Jinping Dizzy and China strike the pig at the end of the world





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – China has experienced crises on several occasions, starting with Covid-19, real estate, and recently the price of pork and energy. Not only that, right now the country ruled by Xi Jinping is again experiencing a new problem, namely a sexual recession. China Daily reported this week that China’s marriage rate continues to decline. It is feared that this will have an impact on the birth rate leading to a decrease in the population. Even if at that time demography was the main strength of the country which is also the most populous country in the world today. According to Chinese statistics for 2021, couples reporting marriages fell for the seventh year in a row. Which makes this year’s figure the lowest in 17 years. According to data released by the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs, only 5.87 million couples were married in China in the first three quarters of 2021. This figure is down from the same period last year. “It is believed that the number of registered marriages will continue to decline in 2021,” China Daily said, quoting China Daily. At the same time, the birth rate in China also continues to decline. The average birth rate is less than 1% or just 0.852%. This is the first record since 1978. In fact, the Chinese government has mitigated this demographic decline. The government has allowed a family to have up to three children. However, it is believed that the number of registered marriages will continue to decline in 2021. The emergence of this crisis would be due to the decline in young people’s desire to marry due to the strong pressure of work and a sharp increase in the level of education of women and their economic independence. This was revealed by demographer He Yayu. Another reason is that the ratio between male and female population is not balanced. According to the country’s records, men outnumber women 34.9 million, of which 17.52 million more men in their 20s are married than women of the same age. For others, the high cost, including rising house prices, is also an obstacle for residents to refuse to marry and even have children. In China, marriage and having children are linked and the proportion of children born out of wedlock is very low. “Therefore, the decline in marriage has a negative impact on birth rates,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (my / wia)



